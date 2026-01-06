 BTS kicks off promotions for upcoming album by celebrating 'cultural roots' in Seoul
BTS kicks off promotions for upcoming album by celebrating 'cultural roots' in Seoul

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 10:39
Offline promotions for boy band BTS's upcoming album, installed at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS began offline promotions for its upcoming album in Seoul with a special dedication to the city, celebrating "the band's cultural roots" as a Korean group.
 
The band's agency BigHit Music revealed images of BTS's logo wrapped around the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul on Tuesday. The Sejong Center is known as on of the most prestigious and culturally meaningful places in Korea.
 

"BTS started in Korea and then was able to grow to become a band that performs around the whole world," BigHit Music said in a press release. "We kicked off the offline promotions in Seoul, the band's cultural roots, to give meaning to its long-awaited comeback."
 
Offline promotions will continue in New York, Tokyo and London, according to the agency.
 
BTS is set to release its fifth full-length album on March 20. The album will have 14 tracks.
 
The band will also disclose the details of its new world tour on Jan. 14.
 
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
