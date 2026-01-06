'Golden' rebounds to No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 12:01
"Golden" (2025) from the original soundtrack of Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) jumped to No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, buoyed by a post-holiday rebound in streaming and sales, Billboard said Monday.
The track climbed 23 spots from the previous week, recovering from a slump caused by Christmas songs dominating the chart during the year-end period.
Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" (2025) retained the top position, rising 27 places week-on-week. The track has now logged a non-consecutive total of nine weeks at No. 1, marking the longest reign for any of the pop star's singles, Billboard said.
