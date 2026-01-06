KiiKii to release second EP 'Delulu Pack' on Jan. 26
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 17:21 Updated: 06 Jan. 2026, 18:08
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Girl group KiiiKiii is set to release its second EP “Delulu Pack” on Jan. 26, Starship Entertainment said Tuesday.
The agency revealed a series of concept teaser images that each represent a certain month of the year. Each month is hinted through the items in the photos, such as the large candle shaped after the number one in the image for January.
“Delulu Pack,” referring to the Internet slang term for “delusional,” is based on the group’s “whimsical idea to make an outlandish and imaginative New Year’s wish,” the agency explained in a press release.
The tracklist will be revealed later.
KiiiKiii debuted in March 2025 with the EP “Uncut Gem.” The quintet, comprising members Leesol, Sui, Jiyu, Haum and Kya, has released songs like “I Do Me” (2025) and “Dancing Alone” (2025).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)