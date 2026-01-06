 Source Music launches global boy band auditions
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 09:48
Source Music audition poster [SOURCE MUSIC]

Source Music, the K-pop agency behind girl group Le Sserafim, is recruiting talented trainees to form a boy band.
 
The agency began accepting applicants for its global audition through its website on Monday. Anyone born after 2008, regardless of nationality or country of residence, can apply.
 

The audition is open for positions in vocals, rap and dance. Applicants must upload photos and videos of themselves that showcase their best talents. Results will be notified to individuals who make it through the first round within two to four weeks, according to Source Music. 
 
This is the first time Source Music has recruited male trainees. The agency currently only manages the girl group Le Sserafim, which debuted in 2022.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Source Music Le Sserafim audition

