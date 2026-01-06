Source Music launches global boy band auditions

Girl group Kiss of Life to release new music in April

Cast of musical 'The Mission: K' is ready to bring history to life through K-pop — in pictures

K-pop boy band idntt expands to 15 members after introduction of new subunit yesweare

Related Stories

Source Music pursues legal action against Le Sserafim's online haters

Le Sserafim goes 'least Le Sserafim' for new EP 'Hot'

Le Sserafim's new album 'Crazy' to be a mix of hip-hop, techno and EDM

'Learning from our mistakes': Le Sserafim begins road to redemption with 'Crazy' EP

Le Sserafim to debut first single 'Spaghetti' on Oct. 24