 'Culinary Class War' producers to pursue legal action over malicious online comments
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 18:57
The contestants and producers of Netflix's ″Culinary Class Wars″ season two pose for photos during a news conference for the show held in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 17, 2025. [NEWS1]

The contestants and producers of Netflix's ″Culinary Class Wars″ season two pose for photos during a news conference for the show held in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 17, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
The producers of the Netflix cooking competition series “Culinary Class Wars” (2024-) said on Tuesday that they would pursue legal action over malicious online comments targeting contestants from the show’s second season. 
 
Studio Slam, the production company behind the show, said on Tuesday via its official social media channels that “there have been ongoing personal attacks and malicious comments directed at specific chefs, including cases where individuals have sent abusive messages directly to their personal social media accounts.”
 

“These actions severely damage the reputations of chefs who have devoted themselves to cooking, and can cause emotional harm that is difficult to heal for noncelebrity participants,” the statement read.
 
The production company added that it will begin collecting evidence of defamation to protect the chefs, who participated with “genuine passion for cooking,” and warned that “strong legal action will be taken without leniency against those responsible.”
 
“We sincerely ask viewers to support a mature and respectful viewing culture,” the company continued. “Unfounded criticism and personal attacks that go beyond healthy critique must stop.”
 
The statement follows the recent spread of unverified rumors online, including claims that the chefs formed a cartel, that one chef abused power and used abusive language and that workplace bullying occurred at restaurants — leading to a wave of public backlash against certain contestants.
 
Despite the controversy, season two of “Culinary Class Wars” has seen international success, topping Netflix’s Global Top 10 non-English TV Shows chart for two consecutive weeks since its release last month.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
