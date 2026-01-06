 Korea, China agree to deepen 'panda cooperation' following summit talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, China agree to deepen 'panda cooperation' following summit talks

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 16:04
Hui Bao and Lui Bao are seen at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 23, 2025. [SAMSUNG C&T]

Hui Bao and Lui Bao are seen at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 23, 2025. [SAMSUNG C&T]

 
The Korean and Chinese environmental authorities agreed Tuesday to deepen cooperation on pandas following a summit agreement between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the potential lease of additional pandas to Korea, the Ministry of Environment said.
 
Environment Minister Kim Sung-whan met with Liu Guohong, director of China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration, in Beijing and the two sides "reflected on the achievements of the two countries' panda cooperation and agreed to deepen cooperation in the future," the ministry said.
 

Related Article

 
The meeting came a day after Lee and Xi agreed during their summit in Beijing to launch working-level discussions on the potential lease of more pandas to Korea, where there are currently four living at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
 
The four bears are Ai Bao and Le Bao, giant pandas sent by Xi in March 2016 as a symbol of the Korea-China friendship, and their twin cubs, Hui Bao and Lui Bao, which were born at the park in 2023.
 
The couple's first cub, Fu Bao, was sent back to China in April 2024, before it turned four years old, in accordance with the endangered species conservation agreement.
 
Fu Bao's return was an emotional event as thousands of fans gathered at the park in the rain and cold to catch a final glimpse of the bear.

Yonhap
tags Fu Bao giant panda everland China Hui Bao Lui Bao Korea

More in Diplomacy

CCP newspaper's prominent placement of Lee-Xi summit coverage signals warmer ties

Korea, China agree to deepen 'panda cooperation' following summit talks

Lee holds meeting with Premier Li Qiang, aims for 'full restoration' of Korea-China relations

Korea, Cambodia to boost tax cooperation to fight illegal fund transfers

Land minister pledges to help address visa issues for Korean construction firms in U.S.

Related Stories

Fu Bao receives a heartfelt send-off from Everland

Naming of Everland's twin pandas kicks off

'I feel sorry for her': Concerns arise over Fu Bao's treatment upon arrival in China

'Giant Bao' goes 'hao'

Everland's twin pandas to start meeting fans on Thursday for first time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)