Lee takes Xiaomi phone selfies with Xi, gifts painting of mythical beast at Korea-China state banquet
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 03:42 Updated: 06 Jan. 2026, 03:58
- SARAH KIM
The smartphone Lee used to take selfies with Xi and the two countries' first ladies was a device from Chinese tech giant Xiaomi gifted by Xi after their first summit two months ago.
The two presidents, accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan, attended the state banquet hosted at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after their bilateral summit.
After the banquet, Lee posted photos with Xi on X in a post titled "Is the image quality good?"
"A selfie with President Xi Jinping and his wife using the Xiaomi I received as a gift in Gyeongju," Lee wrote. "Thanks to you, I got the picture of a lifetime."
Lee brought to Beijing the Xiaomi smartphone he received as a gift from Xi at their first summit held on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.
"The closer we get to each other, the more the Korea-China relationship warms," he wrote. "We look forward to communicating more frequently and cooperating more actively in the future."
The two leaders spent over four hours together over the course of the day, which started with an official welcoming ceremony, bilateral talks and a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding.
The dinner event was attended by approximately 100 people from South Korea and China. During the summit, Lee wore a red tie, matching Xi's tie.
"The personal relationship and rapport between the two leaders has risen to another level," Wi said, calling this a "significant achievement."
At the banquet, the Central Military Band of the People's Liberation Army of China performed twelve song from China and Korea.
The repertoire included Chinese folk song, "Everybody Couldn't Help Saying My Native Town Is a Wonderful Place," which was sung by Peng, a renowned singer before marrying Xi.
The painting also portrays peaches, symbolizing immortality and longevity, and peonies, symbolizing wealth and honor.
Lee also gave Xi a gold-leaf dragon-patterned frame crafted by Kim Gi-ho, a gold-leaf artisan designated as a national intangible cultural asset. The piece features a gold dragon symbolizing royalty and dignity, with chrysanthemum and cloud patterns against a red background,
Lee and Kim gave Peng a traditional ornamental pendant, decorated with a butterfly, symbolizing spring and the spirit of good fortune and wish fulfillment, and adorned with flowers and pearls for prosperity and wealth. Peng was also given a K-beauty device for facial lifting.
This state visit marked the first meeting between the two women, as Peng didn't accompany Xi on his trip to Gyeongju. The two first ladies got to know each other over tea during the bilateral summit between Lee and Xi.
Kim told Peng that she had been a fan of hers for a long time.
She noted that a Korea-China song festival hasn't been held since 2015 and expressed hopes that this cultural exchange program continues."
Peng called it a "good suggestion," adding that as neighboring countries, there should be regular exchanges.
