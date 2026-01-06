Still in Korea over the break? These universities are holding int'l student programs during winter vacation.
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 11:37
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Although many international students return home for the winter break, this doesn't mean that there isn't anything to do for those who are still in Korea.
Across campuses, various programs are organized by universities to help students stay productive, but also have some fun.
Pusan National University is accepting applications for its 2025 Career Assistance Program, via the Office of International Affairs, until Friday.
The program will run between Jan. 20 and 22 at the university's campus in Geumjeong District, Busan, with 30 international students taking part in career counseling sessions on topics such as employment trends and resume writing, as well as getting their personal color analyzed. Students will also be able to do mock interviews and get feedback on their resumes.
Gyeongsang National University also has a similar career program, the 2025 Winter Career & Employment Camp for International Students, which will take place on Jan. 15 and 16. During the camp, students will learn how to write resumes, plan their career and listen to special lectures from human resources managers.
The program will be held off campus as a two-day event at Shilla Stay Yeosu in Yeosu, South Jeolla. Applications are accepted via its Office of International Affairs until Wednesday, with 30 students selected on a first come, first served basis.
Students busy working on their graduation thesis may find the winter break just as demanding as the semester itself, especially if the thesis has to be written in a second or third language.
To help, Sungkyunkwan University offers a proofreading service for international students to check grammar and improve the language accuracy of Korean theses.
Students have to sign up to use the service by Tuesday through the Office of International Student Services. The service is available to international master's students currently writing their thesis in Korean and can be used only once during their time at Sungkyunkwan University.
Dongguk University also has a Korean thesis proofreading program, known as Korean Clinic, that can be used by international students in its graduate programs until February. Students can sign up to get their theses proofread through Dream PATH, the university student portal, and can use the service twice per semester.
Universities are also arranging programs for the upcoming lunar new year, which falls on Feb. 17.
On Monday, Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) finished receiving applications for the second batch of Postech Institute of Culture and Language Ambassadors, a group of students that offer assistance to the university's international students.
Following the recruitment process, the student group will hold a Lunar New Year cultural experience program with Postech's international students on Jan. 22. Students will visit the Pohang Jukdo Market to learn about how to make food used for charye, or the Korean ritual of preparing a full meal for ancestors, and try cooking it themselves.
The Postech Institute of Culture and Language opened in March 2025, running the student ambassadors program and offering Korean language classes for Postech's graduate school students.
The university will admit its inaugural class of international undergraduates in the fall 2026 semester, and the institute will be in charge of offering Korean language classes for the undergraduates as well.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)