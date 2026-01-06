 Undisbursed defense budget for 2025 to be executed this week: Ministry
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Undisbursed defense budget for 2025 to be executed this week: Ministry

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 13:58
This file photo shows the logo of the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Jan. 2. [NEWS1]

This file photo shows the logo of the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Jan. 2. [NEWS1]

 
The Ministry of Economy and Finance said Tuesday that portions of last year's defense budget that were not disbursed by the end of 2025 will be executed as swiftly as possible.
 
The announcement came amid controversy over the failure to pay about 1.3 trillion won ($899 million) in defense-related expenditures to military units and defense contractors by the end of last year.
 

Related Article

 
"Among the 2025 expenditure budget items, spending that could not be executed will be carried out as quickly as possible within this week," the ministry said in a press release.
 
The ministry added that it is holding consultations with the Defense Ministry and other relevant ministries based on what is known as "January revenue."
 
The term refers to tax and other revenue for the 2025 fiscal year that is legally deposited into the state treasury by the second business day of 2026, which fell on Monday.

Yonhap
tags ministry of economy and finance budget defense

More in Politics

Undisbursed defense budget for 2025 to be executed this week: Ministry

Lee lambastes far-right group for insulting statues of girl representing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery

Police under fire as key figure in Kang Sun-woo corruption case departs for U.S.

South Korean gov't expects only 'limited' economic impact from Maduro arrest, North's missile launches

Labor minister blasts Coupang for failing to respond properly to incidents

Related Stories

Gov't to push for increased investment to counteract weak domestic demand

Korea’s credit rating holds steady despite political unrest

Gov't, private sector discuss AI-powered drug development

Korea, OECD co-host forum on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises

Critics worry split could leave Finance Ministry 'just a tax agency'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)