13 injured as garbage truck crashes into city bus after running red light
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 18:06
Thirteen people were injured in a collision between a garbage collection truck and a city bus near Sinmokdong Station on Seoul Subway Line 9 in Yangcheon District, western Seoul.
According to police on Tuesday, the accident occurred at around 1:07 p.m. at an intersection near Sinmokdong Station, when a garbage truck ran a red light and collided with a city bus, causing the truck to overturn.
The bus was carrying the driver and 11 passengers at the time. All 13 people involved — including the truck driver — suffered minor injuries. Three bus passengers, a man and two women, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The police plan to book the truck driver without detention on charges of occupational negligence resulting in injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. The driver was not transported to a hospital.
Alcohol and drug tests conducted on the driver returned negative results, police said.
