 13 injured as garbage truck crashes into city bus after running red light
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

13 injured as garbage truck crashes into city bus after running red light

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 18:06
A garbage truck lies overturned at an intersection near Sinmokdong Station on Seoul Subway Line 9 in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

A garbage truck lies overturned at an intersection near Sinmokdong Station on Seoul Subway Line 9 in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Thirteen people were injured in a collision between a garbage collection truck and a city bus near Sinmokdong Station on Seoul Subway Line 9 in Yangcheon District, western Seoul.
 
According to police on Tuesday, the accident occurred at around 1:07 p.m. at an intersection near Sinmokdong Station, when a garbage truck ran a red light and collided with a city bus, causing the truck to overturn.
 

Related Article

The bus was carrying the driver and 11 passengers at the time. All 13 people involved — including the truck driver — suffered minor injuries. Three bus passengers, a man and two women, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
 
The police plan to book the truck driver without detention on charges of occupational negligence resulting in injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. The driver was not transported to a hospital.
 
Alcohol and drug tests conducted on the driver returned negative results, police said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Shinmokdong Station Korea Garbage Truck

More in Social Affairs

13 injured as garbage truck crashes into city bus after running red light

No explosives found at Osong Station after police respond to threat

Gov't inspecting public institutions for accurate naming of Dokdo, East Sea on digital maps

Car crashes into cafe in Incheon, no injuries reported

Gov't investigates Gentle Monster's parent company following allegations of excessive overtime, unpaid work

Related Stories

Self-sufficiency worker killed in truck crash on way to provide services for seniors

Korean industries cut production as trucker strike continues

Oblivious to campaign safety (KOR)

Oblivious to campaign safety

Death toll in Bucheon market crash rises to 4
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)