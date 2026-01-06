 Bomb threat targets Osong Station in Cheongju, police investigating
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Bomb threat targets Osong Station in Cheongju, police investigating

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 15:53
Travelers are seen at Osong Station in Cheongju on Oct. 9. 2025. [YONHAP]

Travelers are seen at Osong Station in Cheongju on Oct. 9. 2025. [YONHAP]

 
A bomb threat targeting Osong Station in Cheongju was uploaded to an online community on Tuesday, with police dispatching a special forces unit to the scene.
 
At around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the post, uploaded on the online community DC Inside, was reported to police.
 

Related Article

 
The post was titled “What is CTX?,” with a photo of what appeared to be an explosive attached with the message, “I should detonate this.”
 
CTX is an acronym for the planned Chungcheong region express railway, but is also known to be related to explosives.
 
Police are attempting to find who was behind the post.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Osong Station bomb threat DC Inside post police

More in Social Affairs

Late actor Ahn Sung-ki's son thanks people for loving and mourning his father alongside him

Bomb threat targets Osong Station in Cheongju, police investigating

Court denies veteran status to conscript injured in military bus accident

New study finds that type 2 diabetics with lower BMI have higher mortality rate

Some 10 military officers referred to special investigative unit over martial law allegations

Related Stories

'Nearly one every two days': Even with new law, bomb threats still rising

Police to establish teams to investigate bomb threats ahead of APEC summit

Police investigate online threat to kill former President Yoon

Teen arrested for bomb threat at former Andong Station plaza

Bomb threat made against nonexistent Gwangju department store
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)