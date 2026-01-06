Bomb threat targets Osong Station in Cheongju, police investigating
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 15:53
- LIM JEONG-WON
A bomb threat targeting Osong Station in Cheongju was uploaded to an online community on Tuesday, with police dispatching a special forces unit to the scene.
At around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the post, uploaded on the online community DC Inside, was reported to police.
The post was titled “What is CTX?,” with a photo of what appeared to be an explosive attached with the message, “I should detonate this.”
CTX is an acronym for the planned Chungcheong region express railway, but is also known to be related to explosives.
Police are attempting to find who was behind the post.
