 Car crashes into cafe in Incheon, no injuries reported
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 17:20
A car that crashed into a cafe in Majeon-dong, Seo District, Incheon, at around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 [INCHEON GEOMDAN FIRE STATION]

A car plowed into a cafe on Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
 
The accident occurred at around 1:50 p.m. on a road in Majeon-dong, Seo District, Incheon, when a passenger car driven by a woman in her 60s crashed into a nearby cafe.
 

The vehicle only came to a stop after mounting the cafe’s steps and smashing through its exterior window wall. About 20 people, including staff and customers, were inside the cafe at the time, but none were injured. The driver also exited the vehicle on her own after the crash.
 
Police believe the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while entering a parking area. They are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
