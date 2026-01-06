Gov't investigates Gentle Monster's parent company following allegations of excessive overtime, unpaid work
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 17:20
The Ministry of Employment and Labor has launched an inspection into IICombined, the Korean eyewear company behind the global brand Gentle Monster, following allegations of excessive overtime and unpaid work.
The ministry said on Tuesday that it began a planned labor inspection at the company’s headquarters in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
Some former employees have claimed that the company bent the rules of the “Special Provisions for Calculation of Work Hours” article under the Labor Standards Act. The system allows an employer and employee to agree in writing that the employee will work a certain amount of extra hours for jobs that require their specific skill set.
However, designers at IICombined claimed that “only nominal discretion was granted,” adding that their working hours were fixed and that they received instructions from management to complete tasks not outlined in their agreement. They also alleged that they worked more than 70 hours a week without receiving adequate vacation time or compensation.
During the inspection, the ministry plans to examine whether the discretionary working hours system was applied appropriately, as well as the company's overall compliance with labor laws regarding work hours; leave policies; rest periods, including holidays; and any unpaid wages. The ministry said it will take strict action if violations are found.
“Working legitimately and being compensated fairly for one’s labor is the most basic principle,” said Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Young-hoon. “We will make sure to correct unlawful and exploitative practices in workplaces, such as overwork and unpaid labor.”
