Hikers urged to maintain caution as wild boars become regular sight on Mount Bukhan
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 11:22
Hikers visiting Korea's Mount Bukhan are now regularly reporting sightings of an unexpected animal on the slopes: wild boars.
Wild boars have become a routine sight on Mount Bukhan after increasingly appearing and lingering near trails frequently used by hikers — some even accepting food from people without showing signs of fear.
Around noon on Jan. 3, near Doseon Temple in Mount Bukhan National Park in Ui-dong, Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, over 10 hikers had gathered along a trail about 100 meters (328 feet) past the Cheonwang Gate. They stood by a railing, looking down curiously and filming the scene with their phones.
About 4 to 5 meters below the railing, a large wild boar stood on a slope beside a retaining wall, staring back at the hikers. The boar occasionally rubbed its body against a tree. A piglet nearby rummaged through the fallen leaves while the adult kept a watchful eye on its surroundings.
The two boars lingered near the trail. As the adult began foraging, some hikers tossed food — chestnuts, tangerines and rice cake slices — down to the slope. The boar moved about to collect the offerings, while a few crows hovered nearby, some perching on the boar's back or snatching leftovers.
“We’re not supposed to feed wild boars,” one hiker said quietly.
A red warning banner reading “Caution: Wild Boars in the Area!” was attached to the guardrail, advising visitors not to discard food near the trail. “It would be terrifying to encounter such a big wild boar that close,” said a 65-year-old hiker surnamed Lee. “It’s both fascinating and frightening to see them on Mount Bukhan, right in the middle of a metropolis like Seoul.”
In response to growing concerns, the Korea National Park Service under the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said on Monday that it introduced a “wild boar safety management map” last month to urban national parks such as Mount Bukhan. The map is based on previous studies and scientific analysis of wild boar sightings.
The agency identified four key trails — Bukhansanseong, Uiam, Obong and Bogukmun — as the areas with the highest likelihood of wild boar appearances. Visitors using these trails must comply with designated entry times and stay on authorized paths. They are also instructed to follow safety guidelines, such as reporting dead or sick animals. If a wild boar carcass is found, it must be reported to the Korea National Park Service, the National Institute of Wildlife Disease Control and Prevention or local authorities to prevent the spread of African swine fever.
The safety map is available via the National Park Explorer mobile app or by scanning QR codes posted along the trails.
“To prevent wild boar-related risks, visitors must first follow basic safety rules, such as staying on official trails,” said Joo Dae-young, head of the Korea National Park Service. “We will continue to use science and technology to both preserve natural ecosystems and ensure the safety of park visitors.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)