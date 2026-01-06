No explosives found at Osong Station after police respond to threat
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 17:51
- LIM JEONG-WON
No hazardous materials were found at Osong Station following a special police unit investigation after a bomb threat was uploaded on an online community on Tuesday.
After the threat was posted on the online community DC Inside at around 2:40 p.m., police dispatched a special unit to Osong Station, but did not find any explosives, according to police.
The post was uploaded with the title “What is CTX?” and a photo of what appeared to be an explosive attached with the message, “I should detonate this.”
CTX is an acronym for the planned Chungcheong region express railway, but is also known to be related to explosives.
Police are considering whether to charge the author of the post with public intimidation, believing the post was intended as a joke.
Bomb threats have increasingly been reported in Korea, with threats to Kakao’s headquarters and offices in Bundang, Gyeonggi, reported in December last year.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency announced on Monday that three teenagers were identified as prime suspects in the string of bomb threats targeting companies including Kakao and others.
