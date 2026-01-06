Some 10 military officers referred to special investigative unit over martial law allegations

Around 10 military officers suspected of being involved in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December 2024 will be referred to a defense special investigative unit for probe, the defense ministry said Tuesday.The officials include those who were linked to the establishment of a martial law situation room at the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the deployment of defense intelligence command personnel to the National Election Commission, according to the ministry.A ministerial subcommittee under an interagency task force investigating public officials' involvement in the martial law attempt will refer the affected individuals for probe to a recently established defense special investigative unit. They may face disciplinary action in accordance with the results.The move comes as the task force is reviewing the results of the ministry's independent audit into the martial law involvement and referring officials for further probe as part of a broader push to rebuild the military following the martial law imposition.The defense ministry has convened disciplinary committees to review measures against officials involved in the martial law bid, including those who were aboard a bus that departed for Seoul from the Army headquarters, shortly after the National Assembly voted to lift the martial law decree.Yonhap