Woman booked for drunk driving after car falls from overpass onto train tracks in Seoul

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 09:22
A white sedan car is seen fallen from an overpass near Seobinggo Station in central Seoul on Jan. 4, 2026. [YONGSAN FIRE STATION]

A woman in her 20s was booked for drunk driving after her car fell from an overpass onto train tracks near Seobinggo Station in central Seoul on Monday.
 
The incident took place at around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday.
 

The woman was allegedly driving from the Ichon Han River parking lot and onto the northern overpass of Seobinggo Station, according to police.
 
Her car was hit by a Gyeongui-Jungang Line train that was traveling from Hannam Station to Seobinggo Station, but no casualties were reported. Some 31 passengers aboard the train, as well as the driver, left the scene without assistance.
 
The front right side of the train and the rear right side of the sedan were partially damaged by the collision. Two high-speed trains and two electric trains were halted due to the accident.
 
The woman recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent — above the level for driver's license revocation — at the time of the accident, according to police.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
