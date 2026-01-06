 Wait... what?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Wait... what?

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
Police handling of alleged nomination corruption involving the Democratic Party has come under fire after a key figure left the country before investigators moved decisively. Despite mounting allegations over a 100 million won ($69,100) transfer tied to candidate nominations, police failed to track the departure in a timely manner, raising doubts about investigative capacity and intent. Earlier complaints and petitions had also drawn little response. Critics say the delayed actions reinforce suspicions of a lenient probe and argue that an independent special counsel is now the only credible option. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Wait... what?

Taking it in the name of help

Leaving me behind… you’ll pay for it

Sunday's fortune: An 'Ice Flower' that melts hearts

Saturday's fortunes: Staying true to your own path

Related Stories

A no-lose hand

Going from bad to worse

What?…

Preventing child abuse together

Sorry for the nonsense...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)