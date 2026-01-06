Wait... what?

Police handling of alleged nomination corruption involving the Democratic Party has come under fire after a key figure left the country before investigators moved decisively. Despite mounting allegations over a 100 million won ($69,100) transfer tied to candidate nominations, police failed to track the departure in a timely manner, raising doubts about investigative capacity and intent. Earlier complaints and petitions had also drawn little response. Critics say the delayed actions reinforce suspicions of a lenient probe and argue that an independent special counsel is now the only credible option. [PARK YONG-SEOK]