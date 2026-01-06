The PPP's confusion over conservative identity

Korean politics has remained mired for a third year in the fallout from the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law declaration and subsequent presidential impeachment. The ruling Democratic Party (DP) secured a change of government after the downfall of former president Yoon Suk Yeol. Now in his second year in office, President Lee Jae Myung is recording approval ratings in early-year polls that exceed his share of the vote in the last presidential election. Riding the momentum of the martial law and impeachment issues, the DP has taken the initiative in shaping the political agenda.The opposition People Power Party (PPP), by contrast, remains trapped by the legacy of the Dec. 3 martial law episode and appears politically paralyzed. Despite bearing responsibility for producing the former president, the party has yet to show reflection or reform that the public finds convincing. Internal factions are absorbed in political calculations and have descended into mutual recriminations. Party leaders have failed to stabilize the situation or present a credible vision for the future. Private interests dominate, while it is hard to discern any sense of public purpose.In Korea’s party history, opposition forces have always fought fiercely over party leadership. The reason is straightforward. Control of the party often translates into a strong chance of becoming the next presidential candidate, along with authority over nominations and resource allocation. From the era of the “three Kims” through the administrations of Roh Moo-hyun, Lee Myung-bak, Park Geun-hye, Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol, opposition parties consistently battled to secure party control. Yet history also shows that only those who moved beyond raw power struggles and articulated clear values and vision to the public ultimately emerged as genuine political leaders.The PPP, however, has increasingly lost its standing as a viable alternative. It is often unclear what it is fighting for or how its struggles would benefit the public. Politics has narrowed into a habitual practice of casting opponents as villains. The kind of “big politics” that responds to the spirit of the times and inspires citizens has largely disappeared.This confusion stems in part from the origins of Korean conservatism itself. In Western societies, conservatism emphasizes preserving long-established traditions while adapting them to modern conditions. Korean conservatism, by contrast, began by importing values such as liberal democracy, a market economy and anti-communism from abroad. It emerged under the historic condition of having to absorb, in a compressed time frame, values that took centuries to evolve in the West.The newly founded Republic of Korea was incorporated into the Western liberal democratic bloc amid the Cold War order. As a result, conservatism developed a structural trait in which liberal democracy was not inherited from the past but framed as a goal to be achieved in the future and a principle through which the state justified itself. This origin lies at the root of today’s identity confusion. Conservative ideology was often used as a tool of governance, taking on statist or nationalist characteristics, and was at times followed uncritically without deeper reflection on its core values.After emerging through a difficult historic process, conservatism today appears less focused on deepening liberal democratic values than on protecting vested interests. On the surface, it resembles a Western-style conservatism that defends the status quo. Yet confined by an outdated framework, it has struggled to embrace contemporary demands for equality, redistribution, participation and empathy. Reliance on authoritative power and failure to lead innovation have left conservatism vulnerable to being dismissed as reactionary or even extreme.The assessment of the Dec. 3 martial law episode is a decisive test of conservative identity. The choice is whether to adhere to old habits and personal loyalties or to reaffirm the principles of liberal democracy. For a major political party to avoid taking a clear position on such a fundamental issue amounts to an evasion of responsibility and a denial of its own identity.At the heart of the controversy lies the evaluation of the former president. Conservatives now stand at a crossroads between defending past privileges and restoring their core identity. Liberal democracy does not grant legitimacy to outcomes achieved through illegitimate processes, regardless of stated intent. The Dec. 3 martial law was an antidemocratic act that sought to shake the constitutional order through force. Continued division even after the impeachment ruling shows how poorly conservatives have grasped what they are meant to defend and what they must resist. Delaying clarification only narrows the path to restoring identity.According to a 2024 survey by the Korea Research Institute for Public Administration, 30.2 percent of Koreans identify as conservative, compared to 24.6 percent who see themselves as progressive and 45.2 percent who consider themselves centrist. The PPP’s identity confusion therefore affects the broader conservative camp. The question of which values conservatism will affirm and defend extends beyond any single party. It is a central challenge that will shape the future of liberal democracy in Korea.