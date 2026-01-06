Raising EV adoption targets calls for a reality check

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The government has moved to require that half of all new vehicles sold in Korea by 2030 be EVs or other environmentally friendly models. The measure follows a notice issued Monday by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, which set annual targets for the adoption of low- and zero-emission vehicles. Last year, the target stood at 26 percent. Under the new framework, it will be raised step by step to 50 percent by 2030.Automakers that fail to meet the target will be required to pay 3 million won ($2,000) per vehicle. The amount was set under an enforcement decree of the Clean Air Conservation Act during the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration. Such contributions are likely to translate into higher vehicle prices, ultimately burdening consumers. Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is an important policy goal, but it must be pursued with due regard for market realities.The government last November finalized an updated Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC, setting a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 53 to 61 percent from 2018 levels by 2035. For the transport sector, the reduction target is even steeper, at 60.2 to 62.8 percent. Expanding the share of electric and other environmentally friendly vehicles in the domestic market is central to achieving that goal.Automakers are also moving in that direction. Hyundai Motor Group said at an investor briefing in September that it aims to raise the share of green vehicles in its global sales to 59 percent by 2030. Still, there is a clear difference between companies voluntarily adjusting their sales mix and the government imposing mandatory targets through regulation.If ambition outpaces preparation, there is a risk that overly aggressive targets will not only be missed but also weigh on economic activity. This is an issue that must be addressed with careful attention to the readiness of the industry. Even in technical details, such as how hybrid vehicles are counted toward the target, differences persist between the government and automakers. While the government says it went through a public consultation process and regulatory review after announcing the draft rules last September, it remains unclear whether there was sufficient communication with industry stakeholders.Shifts in overseas policy also warrant consideration. The European Union, which once pushed for a complete phaseout of new internal combustion engine vehicles, has retreated from that stance. It initially set a goal of cutting emissions from new cars by 100 percent by 2035, but later revised the target to 90 percent. The change reflected industry concerns that a full ban would be difficult to implement under real-world conditions.Korea’s targets are less stringent than those proposed in Europe, but even so, it is worth closely examining whether steadily raising annual adoption goals is feasible in the domestic market. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is not something that can be achieved through resolve alone. It requires policies grounded in realistic assessments of technology, infrastructure and consumer behavior.