New Giants manager enjoys 'fun start' to relationship with Korean star in Seoul

Tony Vitello was named the new manager of the San Francisco Giants in October last year, but it wasn't until Tuesday that he got to meet his Korean outfielder Lee Jung-hoo — and in Lee's hometown of Seoul, at that.And after spending the morning with Lee touring a traditional market, making Korean dishes and playing old Korean games, Vitello said he couldn't have asked for a better start to their relationship."It's been a lot of fun. Everyone here is very welcoming to us. Obviously, we've got a good host that's a teammate of ours," Vitello said at a press conference after participating in cultural activities in Seoul."To me, it's part of why you work out, you make sacrifices, you compete, you take tough losses, you do all these things as an athlete. And part of the reason is you want to be a part of a group that you love, a family away from your family," Vitello added. "And the only way for it to be like that is if you spend time around one another. So it's only been the start, but it's been a fun start, and I think it's important for all of us to build that relationship."Vitello is joined by Giants shortstop Willy Adames, club CEO Larry Baer, baseball operations chief Buster Posey and general manager Zack Minasian on their trip to Korea this week. After more activities scheduled for Tuesday, the group will give a clinic to a group of high school students and hold a joint press conference to wrap up their trip.Adames said he wanted to visit Korea to learn more about the culture here and also to see Lee "in his own comfort zone.""I know it's different in the States [for Lee] because it's just a different country, different culture. I wanted to come here to see him where he grew up and see him along his people," Adames said. "It's amazing to see how people love him here, and how he's the same person here and there."Adames joined the Giants before the 2025 season and only spent one season with Lee, who began his Giants career in 2024 after starting out in Korea. And Adames quickly became a fan of Lee's."That I am here tells you how much I care about him and how I see him as a person," Adames said. "I left my country, my people, my time to come to see him in his element, to get to know him a little bit. He's an amazing person, an amazing human being."Lee said he was more than happy to play host to his new skipper and teammate."The team brought up ideas for this trip around July and August, but back then, I didn't think it would really come to fruition," Lee said. "I am really happy to be here with them. It's great that fans get to see a different side of us here."Lee said he also appreciated a chance to get to know Vitello in his home country."He exudes so much positive energy," Lee said with a smile. "I've been having a great time with him. I am looking forward to talking to him even more throughout his stay here, and hopefully, we will have fun spring training in Arizona."Vitello, a longtime college coach who made the leap to the majors without prior professional coaching experience, said he was also looking forward to his first spring training with the Giants."If there is any pressure at all, it's to prepare for spring training and make spring training as good, if not better [than last year's]," Vitello said. "And then when the season starts, we'll take care of the things that come along. For me, it's more about a standard of doing a good job that is a part of my family. And so I just want to make sure I do a good job, but also I'm very big into being a good teammate."Yonhap