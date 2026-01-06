U.S. strike on Caracas throws KBO a curveball in getting Venezuelan players back
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 14:36
A recent U.S. airstrike in Venezuela has thrown the KBO's spring training plans into question, with Venezuelan players facing uncertainty over their ability to travel ahead of the 2026 season.
Five Venezuelan players are signed to KBO clubs: outfielder Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants, a two-time Golden Glove winner, alongside pitcher Yonny Chirinos of the LG Twins, outfielder Harold Castro of the Kia Tigers and outfielder Yonathan Perlaza and pitcher Wilkel Hernandez of the Hanwha Eagles.
All five players have to report to spring training in the middle of an escalating conflict between the United States and Venezuela, following a large-scale U.S. military strike on Saturday that targeted multiple sites around Caracas and led to the capture and removal of President Nicolás Maduro.
As of Tuesday, all five players have been confirmed safe. Reyes is spending the offseason in the United States with his family. Chirinos is reportedly in a rural area more than eight hours by car from Caracas and has not been directly affected by the airstrike. Castro is training privately in the United States. The Eagles have also verified the safety of their two players, who remain in Venezuela.
But the conflict's impact on air travel has created logistical hurdles. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has banned U.S. aircraft from operating in Venezuelan airspace, and Venezuelan airports may soon be shut down. If the situation escalates, the players may struggle to leave the country in time for preseason preparations.
Some KBO teams are already considering early relocation plans.
“Our first spring camp starts on Jan. 25 in Tainan, Taiwan," a Giants representative said. "That’s about 20 days away, and we don’t know what might happen before then. The best scenario would be to bring Reyes directly from the United States to Korea."
Other teams are also exploring contingency measures to ensure their Venezuelan players can report to camp without delay.
The conflict may also affect the upcoming World Baseball Classic, scheduled for March. Venezuela is set to play its first game in Pool D against the Netherlands on March 6 in Miami. If international flight restrictions continue, the team’s participation could be in jeopardy.
Venezuela has long been a major source of talent for professional baseball. More than 500 Venezuelan players have appeared in MLB history.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
