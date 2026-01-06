New coach for fallen K League giants vows to lift club back to relevance

Taking over fallen giants in the top Korean football league, new Ulsan HD FC head coach Kim Hyun-seog said Tuesday he will try to take the club back to relevance.Kim, a former MVP-winning star for Ulsan during his playing days, was named the K League 1 club's new gaffer on Christmas Eve. Ulsan, after winning three straight titles from 2022 to 2024, finished in ninth place among 12 clubs in a tumultuous 2025 season, in which they cycled through two head coaches.Kim, who spent his entire 12-year K League playing career with Ulsan, said he couldn't wait for the new season to kick off."I am really excited. I have a great opportunity here, and I will do my best to put Ulsan back in a proper place," Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport before the team traveled to the United Arab Emirates for an offseason training camp. "This is a team that should be contending for a title. The primary goal is to get into the top three, and we will play an aggressive brand of football to get there."Kim said he also wants to help his players regain their confidence after such a trying season."It will not be easy, but if we keep putting in the work, we will be able to get the last laugh," the coach added.In his post-playing career, Kim had coached a couple of clubs in the second-tier K League 2. This will be his first gig in the top division."When I got an offer from Ulsan, I didn't even hesitate. I've always wanted to be a head coach for this club because I played here," Kim said. "I want to prove that I can be successful in the K League 1."Ulsan have not been as busy as other title hopefuls in the transfer market so far this winter, other than getting back some players who had left on loan deals. Kim said the management has continued to engage some available players in transfer talks."We do have really talented players on the team already. I will try to bring out the best in them," Kim said. "At our training camp, I will try to build relationships with them based on mutual trust and respect. The process will not be easy, but we can overcome challenges if we can all come together."Yonhap