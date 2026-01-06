 Figure skater Lee Hae-in hopes to move crowd to tears at Olympics
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Figure skater Lee Hae-in hopes to move crowd to tears at Olympics

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 20:37
Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in speaks to reporters before an open training session at Taeneung Indoor Ice Arena in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in speaks to reporters before an open training session at Taeneung Indoor Ice Arena in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

 
After securing her first ticket to the Olympics on Sunday, figure skater Lee Hae-in was so overcome with emotions that she stayed on the ice for a moment and shed a few tears.
 
And when Lee makes her Olympic debut in the Italian host city of Milan next month, she wants to make fans in the stands cry tears of joy.
 

Related Article

"I am sure the arena will be packed and I will probably be a nervous wreck," Lee said in a media scrum before an opening training session at Taeneung Indoor Ice Arena in Seoul on Tuesday. "Hopefully, when I overcome those anxious moments and put on a good performance, a lot of people will be shedding tears of happiness and giving me an ovation."
 
Lee, 20, finished second overall in the two-legged Olympic trials, behind only Shin Ji-a, to take the last Olympic spot for Korea in the women's singles.
 
Less than two years ago, though, Lee's career hung in the balance and it didn't appear likely the 2023 world silver medalist would even have a chance to skate in the Olympic trials.
 
In June 2024, the Korea Skating Union (KSU) slapped her with a three-year ban on allegations that she'd sexually harassed a teammate during training camp in Italy.
 
Lee took the national governing body to court and won an injunction to temporarily halt the suspension. The KSU eventually reinstated her in May last year, allowing her to compete for a chance to qualify for the Olympics.
 
Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in skates during an open training session at Taeneung Indoor Ice Arena in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in skates during an open training session at Taeneung Indoor Ice Arena in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

 
Lee trailed Kim Chae-yeon by 3.66 points entering Sunday at the second leg of the trials, but outscored Kim by more than 11 points in the free skate.
 
"I am really grateful for a chance to skate on such a big stage," Lee said. "I didn't think I would ever get to compete at an Olympics. I will try to represent the country well."
 
As for her display of raw emotions after the free skate, Lee said, "I was just so relieved that I was able to finish the program, although it wasn't perfect. I also heard fans yell, 'Let's go Hae-in!' before the start and it was a pretty touching moment."
 
Lee said she learned a great deal about herself during her legal battle over the recent years, while also trying to find things that made her happy. She spent time listening to her favorite songs, writing down her thoughts and drawing to clear her mind.
 
"I learned how to maintain my own pace throughout the process, and I was able to focus on things I could control and things I had to do," she said. "And I still love figure skating. It's comforting to me. Whenever I warmed up before training or skated on the ice, I found it really enjoyable just to think about how I can get better. I hope I can keep skating for a long, long time."
 
Lee said she has been listening to music for her short program and free skate every day, including a cover of the iconic hit "My Way" (1969) as performed by Sydnie Christmas, and "Carmen Suite No. 1" by George Bizet, so that she can "become one with my programs."
 
"I want to be more complete in my execution of the programs and perform like the senior skater that I am," she said. "I think I might have lacked some confidence in earlier competitions this season. I will try to regain some of it and show everything I have."

Yonhap
tags Figure skater Korea

More in Olympic Sports

Figure skater Lee Hae-in hopes to move crowd to tears at Olympics

Cha Jun-hwan secures third straight Winter Olympics ticket

Korean women's curling team aims for Olympic medal at upcoming 2026 Winter Games

'I carried a dream and chased it': Veteran speed skater Kim Bo-reum announces retirement

Badminton star An Se-young captures record-tying 11th int'l title of year

Related Stories

Former national inline skater saves three with organ donations

Cha reaches new heights for Korea with fifth place in figure skating

Figure skater Lee Hae-in claims 10th in return to ice after ban lifted

Cha Jun-hwan finishes short program in fourth place

Kim Ye-lim qualifies for ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Turin next month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)