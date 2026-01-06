Figure skater Lee Hae-in hopes to move crowd to tears at Olympics

After securing her first ticket to the Olympics on Sunday, figure skater Lee Hae-in was so overcome with emotions that she stayed on the ice for a moment and shed a few tears.And when Lee makes her Olympic debut in the Italian host city of Milan next month, she wants to make fans in the stands cry tears of joy."I am sure the arena will be packed and I will probably be a nervous wreck," Lee said in a media scrum before an opening training session at Taeneung Indoor Ice Arena in Seoul on Tuesday. "Hopefully, when I overcome those anxious moments and put on a good performance, a lot of people will be shedding tears of happiness and giving me an ovation."Lee, 20, finished second overall in the two-legged Olympic trials, behind only Shin Ji-a, to take the last Olympic spot for Korea in the women's singles.Less than two years ago, though, Lee's career hung in the balance and it didn't appear likely the 2023 world silver medalist would even have a chance to skate in the Olympic trials.In June 2024, the Korea Skating Union (KSU) slapped her with a three-year ban on allegations that she'd sexually harassed a teammate during training camp in Italy.Lee took the national governing body to court and won an injunction to temporarily halt the suspension. The KSU eventually reinstated her in May last year, allowing her to compete for a chance to qualify for the Olympics.Lee trailed Kim Chae-yeon by 3.66 points entering Sunday at the second leg of the trials, but outscored Kim by more than 11 points in the free skate."I am really grateful for a chance to skate on such a big stage," Lee said. "I didn't think I would ever get to compete at an Olympics. I will try to represent the country well."As for her display of raw emotions after the free skate, Lee said, "I was just so relieved that I was able to finish the program, although it wasn't perfect. I also heard fans yell, 'Let's go Hae-in!' before the start and it was a pretty touching moment."Lee said she learned a great deal about herself during her legal battle over the recent years, while also trying to find things that made her happy. She spent time listening to her favorite songs, writing down her thoughts and drawing to clear her mind."I learned how to maintain my own pace throughout the process, and I was able to focus on things I could control and things I had to do," she said. "And I still love figure skating. It's comforting to me. Whenever I warmed up before training or skated on the ice, I found it really enjoyable just to think about how I can get better. I hope I can keep skating for a long, long time."Lee said she has been listening to music for her short program and free skate every day, including a cover of the iconic hit "My Way" (1969) as performed by Sydnie Christmas, and "Carmen Suite No. 1" by George Bizet, so that she can "become one with my programs.""I want to be more complete in my execution of the programs and perform like the senior skater that I am," she said. "I think I might have lacked some confidence in earlier competitions this season. I will try to regain some of it and show everything I have."Yonhap