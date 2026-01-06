China bans exports of dual-use items for military purposes to Japan
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 17:25
China banned the exports of dual-use items to Japan that can be used for military purposes, effectively immediately, a commerce ministry statement showed on Tuesday.
Exports of dual-use items to military users or for any purposes that contribute to enhancing Japan's military strength are banned, the statement said, adding that organisations or individuals from any country that violate the ban will be held legally liable.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
