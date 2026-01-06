Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Japan's Chugoku region

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit the western Chugoku region of Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, followed by a series of sizeable aftershocks.The epicentre of the first earthquake was in eastern Shimane prefecture, the agency said, adding that there was no danger of a tsunami. Chugoku Electric Power operates the Shimane Nuclear Power Station, about 32 km (20 miles) away.Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said there were no irregularities at the plant.A spokesperson said the utility was checking on any impact on the plant's No.2 unit, which has been operating since December 2024 after being shut down following the March 2011 disasters in Fukushima.Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas.The earthquake had a seismic intensity of upper-5 on Japan's 1-7 scale, strong enough to make movement difficult without support.West Japan Railway said it had suspended Shinkansen bullet-train operations between Shin-Osaka and Hakata following the quake.Reuters