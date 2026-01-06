 North Korea accuses Japan of reinvasion plotting over record-high defense budget
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

North Korea accuses Japan of reinvasion plotting over record-high defense budget

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 12:14
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers a New Year press conference in Ise, central Japan, on Jan. 5. Takaichi delivered a press conference after visiting the Ise Jingu shrine. [EPA/YONHAP]

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers a New Year press conference in Ise, central Japan, on Jan. 5. Takaichi delivered a press conference after visiting the Ise Jingu shrine. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
North Korea on Tuesday bristled at Japan's allocation of its biggest-ever annual defense budget this year, accusing Tokyo of plotting to revive its militaristic past.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's most widely circulated newspaper, issued the criticism while referring to Japan's allocation of 9.04 trillion yen ($57.7 billion) for this year's defense spending, a record figure primarily aimed at strengthening the country's strike-back capabilities and coastal defense.
 

Related Article

 
The newspaper said the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seeking to revise Japan's pacifist constitution and turn its Self-Defense Forces into regular troops, denouncing Tokyo for plotting to lay the institutional foundation for an "aggressive country."
 
"Enslaved by its self-destructive delusion, [Japan] is going mad with reinvasion plotting," the newspaper claimed.
 
The newspaper also criticized the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' joint military drills with member states of NATO and the expansion of their operational scope, accusing the government of seeking to revive its past ambition to lead East Asia.
 
"Setting a military budget aimed at advancing the Self-Defense Forces' war-fighting capabilities to a higher level demonstrates the current government's ambition to become a military power at a reckless stage," the newspaper said, calling the move a clear sign of Japan's plotting to revive its past militarism.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Japan

More in World

North Korea accuses Japan of reinvasion plotting over record-high defense budget

At least 35 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's economic protests

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Japan's Chugoku region

Maduro says 'I was captured' as he pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges

This cafe takes orders in sign language. It's cherished by the Deaf community

Related Stories

North Korea condemns Japan's constitutional push, security cooperation with the South, U.S.

North Korea slams Japan for labeling Pyongyang 'urgent threat' in defense paper

South, U.S., Japan scheduled to stage three-day trilateral military exercise

North warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy

North holds forum on Japan's colonial atrocities as Pyongyang nonresponsive to Tokyo's summit request
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)