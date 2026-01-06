 White House posts Trump's photo taken at Korean airport with stern message after Maduro's capture
White House posts Trump's photo taken at Korean airport with stern message after Maduro's capture

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 08:52
A photo of U.S. President Donald Trump at Gimhae International Airport in Korea's southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 30, 2025, released by The White House [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The White House has posted a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump visiting a Korean airport with a stern warning message following the recent military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
 
On Saturday, it posted a black-and-white photo of Trump at Gimhae International Airport in Busan — where he held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30, 2025 — with a terse message: "No games, FAFO."
 

FAFO is short for (expletive) around and find out, a slang expression used as a warning that if someone acts recklessly, they will face negative consequences.
 
The release of the photo coincided with "Operation Absolute Resolve" — the military operation that kicked off Friday night and stretched into Saturday morning, aimed at bringing Maduro to justice for drug trafficking and other charges in the United States.
 
The expression, FAFO, appears to underscore Trump's efforts to reassert American might in the Western Hemisphere and warn potential adversaries against posing challenges to American interests.
 
The White House's use of the photo raised questions about whether it carried any message to other rivals, given that Maduro's capture came at a time when the Trump administration apparently seeks to counter the growing influence of China or Russia in the Western Hemisphere, observers said.
 
During his speech in Quantico, Virginia, in September, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also used the expression, FAFO, in a message to potential adversaries, saying that "if necessary, our troops can translate that for you."

Yonhap
