Finance chief says 2026 economic policy to focus on people's livelihoods

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said Wednesday that the government's economic policy for this year will focus on stabilizing people's livelihoods."The starting point of a major economic leap forward is a solid foundation for the people's livelihood," Koo said while presiding over an inaugural meeting of ministers.The government has designated the "livelihood economy" as its top policy priority for this year and newly established a ministerial meeting to coordinate related measures.Koo noted that stabilizing livelihoods will eventually help boost domestic demand, inject vitality into the economy and serve as a foundation for narrowing income and asset gaps."[We] will make all-out efforts together with relevant ministries to ensure that food prices for the public are structurally stabilized," Koo said, stressing that stabilizing food prices is the top priority for livelihoods.As part of such efforts, the government will take preemptive measure in response to the recent spread of avian influenza and the growing number of laying hens being culled, he added.Korea confirmed an additional case of highly pathogenic avian influenza Tuesday at a poultry farm, bringing the total number of cases this season to 33.Koo said the government will announce measures to improve the livestock distribution structure as early as next week.Yonhap