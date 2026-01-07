Gov't to import more than 2 million eggs, discount mackerel to stabilize prices
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 19:26
The Korean government will import 2.24 million fresh eggs in an effort to stabilize egg prices, which have surged amid an outbreak of avian influenza. It will also offer subsidies to discount mackerel by up to 60 percent.
Koo Yun-cheol, the deputy prime minister and finance minister, announced the measures at a meeting on consumer prices at the government complex in central Seoul on Wednesday.
The government will immediately import 2.24 million eggs from the United States and release them into the domestic market later this month. It is the first time in two years that Korea has imported eggs to stabilize prices. In January 2024, the government brought in 1.12 million U.S. eggs after a wave of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) diminished supplies.
Egg prices have stayed elevated since crossing 7,000 won ($4.80) per carton in December 2025.
A 30-egg carton of extra-large eggs sold for 7,041 won as of Tuesday, up 3.9 percent from 6,776 won a year ago, according to the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation.
Prices had briefly dipped to the 6,000-won range in late November last year but rebounded the following month. The government said this winter’s sharp price increase was driven by the spread of a new strain of HPAI.
Authorities have reported 32 bird flu outbreaks at poultry farms and 22 among wild birds this winter, leading to the slaughter of 4.32 million egg-laying hens. Officials say the new strain of bird flu is about 10 times more contagious than previous ones.
“We will take pre-emptive steps in response to the growing number of hens being killed due to bird flu,” Koo said on Wednesday. “We will also consider lowering egg supply prices depending on market conditions.”
Additionally, the government plans to expand chicken supply by importing more than 7 million fertilized eggs to hatch broiler chickens.
Officials will also begin to discount mackerel prices by up to 60 percent starting Thursday and plan to diversify its import sources. Korea relies heavily on Norwegian mackerel, but the falling number of catches and a weaker won have driven up prices.
The average retail price of two imported salted mackerels was 10,363 won in December 2026, up 28.8 percent from 8,048 won a year earlier, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.
The government, which announced reforms to the agricultural distribution system in September 2025, plans to unveil a separate plan to restructure livestock distribution next week.
“We will work closely across ministries to ensure food prices remain stable in the long term,” Koo said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)