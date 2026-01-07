 Private-sector employment expected to pick up in 2026: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Private-sector employment expected to pick up in 2026: BOK

Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 14:38
Jobseekers visit an employment information center in Seoul on Dec. 15, 2025. [YONHAP]

Jobseekers visit an employment information center in Seoul on Dec. 15, 2025. [YONHAP]

Private-sector employment is expected to rise this year from a year earlier, supported by an improvement in private consumption, the central bank said Wednesday.
 
Total employment in Korea is projected to rise by 150,000 in 2026, with 60,000 of those jobs coming from the private sector, according to a report released by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

It compares with an estimated increase of 180,000 jobs in 2025, including 50,000 in the private sector.
 
The government's official job market data is available through November 2025, and full-year statistics have yet to be released.
 
Private-sector job growth has remained sluggish since 2024 due to a downturn in the construction sector, though it has shown signs of recovery since the third quarter of 2025.
 
The BOK added that private-sector employment tends to be more closely correlated with domestic demand and core inflation than total employment.

Yonhap
tags Employment Korea

More in Economy

Private-sector employment expected to pick up in 2026: BOK

Finance chief says 2026 economic policy to focus on people's livelihoods

Gov't borrows 2nd-largest 164.5 trillion won in temporary loans from BOK in 2025: Data

Egg prices surge due to new strain of bird flu

Kospi breaks record for third consecutive session, but experts warn of market bottoming out

Related Stories

Employment rate for 60-somethings climbs, narrowing gap with those in their 20s

Young job seekers sit for interviews in Busan

Life in the slow lane: Young Koreans hit milestones later

Employment door keeps closing on those without higher education degrees

The kids aren't all right: Youth unemployment rises in February
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)