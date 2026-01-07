Students learn timeless lessons through world heritage at International School Winter Forum
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 09:12
Students traveled to Suwon Hwaseong fortress, a Unesco World Heritage site in Gyeonggi, to participate in the 2026 International School Winter Forum on Jan. 3.
The forum’s participants consisted mainly of students from Korea International School Jeju, as well as others from St. Johnsbury Academy Jeju and Branksome Hall Asia.
Students from Halla Middle School also took part, creating a diverse learning environment that spanned ages, regions and educational backgrounds.
The event’s program began with a historical walk, starting from the Hwaseong Museum and moved to the Hwaseong Haenggung Palace and Banghwasuryujeong Pavilion. Students also engaged in approximately 2 hours of environmental activities, including cleaning the surrounding areas of the fortress while learning how to responsibly appreciate World Heritage sites.
A key session from the forum was a special lecture by Ryu Min-sik, a world heritage disaster-prevention specialist. Ryu currently serves as plant division director at Daemyung Engineering and is a professional expert in piping systems, fire protection and building mechanical systems. He is also a certified fire and explosion investigator.
In his lecture, Ryu emphasized how cultural heritage sites are vulnerable to natural disasters, such as fire, earthquakes and climate-related risks. He also stressed the importance of preventive, science-based disaster management rather than post-damage restoration.
Unlike conventional field trips, the forum was centered on student-led academic presentations conducted in English. Students underwent in-depth research on Suwon Hwaseong from multiple perspectives and across different fields, including politics, economics, defense, urban planning, daily life and heritage preservation. Their presentations highlighted Suwon Hwaseong not merely as a fortress, but as a comprehensive state project reflecting Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) governance and social philosophy.
Many presentations focused on the leadership of King Jeongjo (1752-1800), particularly regarding his filial duty and his respect for the people. Students explained that the Hwaseong Fortress embodies both the king’s dedication to honoring his father and his commitment to treating citizens not as expendable laborers, but as individuals who deserve care and protection. Students were able to explore the values of filial piety and benevolent governance by visiting the site.
As the forum took place during the school winter break, students demonstrated a willingness to learn beyond regional and institutional boundaries. The participating students showed a deep interest in learning at the Unesco World Heritage site, expressing curiosity, responsibility and a respect for global heritage.
The forum was planned and conducted under the guidance of Ryu Jae-myung from Korea International School Jeju. His leadership emphasized student autonomy, cross-school collaboration and experiential learning rooted in real-world heritage contexts.
Organizers noted that the forum exemplified how heritage education can integrate history, ethics, environmental awareness, disaster preparedness and civic responsibility. The event has been recognized as a model case of youth-centered world heritage education and is expected to inspire similar future programs.
BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
