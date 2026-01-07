머스크 시선 쏠린 삼성 테일러 공장… 미 고객사 문의 쇄도
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- LEE JAE-LIM
2022년 5월 17일 텍사스 오스틴 테슬라 기가 텍사스 공장 인근 도로에 테슬라 로드라고 적힌 표지판이 설치돼 있다. [게티이미지]
Samsung flooded with foundry inquiries in U.S. as Elon Musk keeps close eye on Taylor factory
머스크 시선 쏠린 삼성 테일러 공장… 미 고객사 문의 쇄도
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사
Thursday, January 1, 2026
Samsung Electronics’ soon-to-open factory in Taylor, Texas, is likely to come under intense scrutiny from Elon Musk following the Korean chipmaker's landmark $16.5 billion deal with Tesla.
soon-to-open: 곧 가동을 앞둔
intense: 강도 높은
scrutiny: 면밀한 관찰
삼성전자가 테슬라와 165억 달러(약 22조원) 규모의 파운드리 계약을 체결하면서, 텍사스 테일러에 들어설 삼성의 신규 공장은 일론 머스크의 면밀한 관찰 대상이 될 것으로 보인다.
The deal has since acted as a catalyst, prompting other U.S. Big Tech firms to approach Samsung about contract chip manufacturing — a sharp contrast from the past, when its foundry business struggled to attract major clients.
catalyst: 촉매
sharp contrast: 뚜렷한 대조
struggle: 고전하다
이 계약은 구글 등 미국의 주요 빅테크 기업이 삼성에 파운드리 위탁 생산을 타진하게 만드는 촉매 역할을 했다. 과거 주요 고객을 확보하는 데 어려움을 겪었던 삼성 파운드리의 위상이 확연히 달라진 모습이다.
The momentum is partly attributed to a policy of TSMC, the undisputed market leader in the foundry business, that limits the production of its most advanced 2-nanometer manufacturing process to Taiwan. The rule, dubbed N-2, has compelled potential clients including Google and AMD reconsider Samsung as a strategic alternative for advanced chip manufacturing.
undisputed: 명실상부한, 논란의 여지가 없는
compel: 강제하다, ~하게 만들다
이 같은 흐름의 배경에는 파운드리 시장의 절대 강자인 TSMC의 정책 변화가 있다. TSMC는 최첨단 2나노 공정의 생산을 대만으로 제한하는 일명 ‘N-2 규칙’을 적용하고 있는데, 이로 인해 구글과 AMD 등 잠재 고객이 삼성을 대안으로 재검토하고 있다는 분석이다.
A key point to watch is whether the series of potential contracts can lift Samsung out of the chronic losses plaguing its foundry business and how Musk will leverage the chip partnership to advance his stated ambition of building Tesla’s own semiconductor plant.
chronic: 만성적인
plaguing: 발목을 잡아온
leverage: 활용하다
ambition: 야심
관전 포인트는 이 같은 잠재적 계약이 만성 적자에 시달려온 삼성 파운드리 사업을 반등시킬 수 있을지, 그리고 머스크가 이번 삼성과의 협력을 테슬라의 자체 반도체 공장 설립이라는 자신의 야심찬 구상을 실현하는 데 얼마나 활용할지다.
“Musk would want to see the process firsthand and takes a deep interest in the technologies behind the AI chips that power autonomous driving,” said Lee Jong-hwan, a professor of system semiconductor engineering at Sangmyung University. “That insight could help him develop more in-house capabilities. In the U.S. foundry landscape, there are effectively only two companies he can learn from: TSMC and Samsung."
firsthand: 직접
autonomous: 자율적인
in-house: 자체적인, 내부의
landscape: 판도
상명대 시스템반도체공학과 이종환 교수는 “머스크는 공정을 직접 보고 싶어 하고, 자율주행을 구현하는 AI 칩의 기반 기술에도 깊은 관심을 갖고 있을 것”이라며 “이 같은 이해가 테슬라의 자체 역량을 키우는 데 도움이 될 수 있다”고 말했다. 그는 이어 “미국 파운드리 생태계에서 머스크가 배울 수 있는 곳은 사실상 TSMC와 삼성, 두 곳뿐”이라고 덧붙였다.
Musk requested a personal office at the Taylor facility to directly oversee chip production, according to JoongAng Ilbo, which reportedly preceded an X post stating that he would personally oversee that the fab reaches “maximum efficiency” to support the production of Tesla’s AI5 and AI6 chips. Such a request, if true, would be highly unusual, as foundry clients rarely — if ever — maintain dedicated executive space inside fabrication plants. Samsung denied the report, calling it groundless.
oversee: 감독하다
preceded: ~에 앞선
groundless: 근거 없는
중앙일보에 따르면 머스크는 반도체 생산을 직접 관리하기 위해 테일러 공장 내에 개인 사무실을 요청했다. 이는 머스크가 테슬라의 AI5·AI6 칩 생산을 지원하기 위해 이 공장이 ‘최대 효율’에 도달하도록 직접 챙기겠다고 밝힌 X 게시물에 앞서 나온 보도다. 다만 이 같은 요청이 사실이라면, 파운드리 고객이 공장 내부에 전용 임원 공간을 두는 사례는 거의 전례가 없다는 점에서 매우 이례적이다. 삼성전자는 보도에 대해 “사실무근”이라며 부인했다.
Amid a mix of confirmed developments and persistent rumors, the Korea JoongAng Daily breaks down verified and unverified product lines expected to be produced at Samsung’s Taylor facility, set to commence operations by the end of 2026.
verified: 확인된
commence: 시작하다
확인된 사실과 각종 추측이 뒤섞인 가운데, 코리아중앙데일리는 2026년 말 가동 예정인 삼성 테일러 공장에서 생산될 것으로 예상되는 제품군을 검증된 계약과 미확인 전망으로 나눠 정리했다.
Musk made a surprise announcement during Tesla’s October earnings call, revealing that the company would dual-source its AI5 chips from both TSMC and Samsung. Musk added that the Korean company's Taylor fab would be equipped with “slightly more advanced equipment” than TSMC’s Arizona facility.
dual-source: 이원화
머스크는 지난해 10월 테슬라 실적 발표 콘퍼런스콜에서 AI5 칩을 TSMC와 삼성에서 이원화해 조달할 것이라고 깜짝 발표했다. 그는 삼성의 테일러 공장이 TSMC 애리조나 공장보다 “약간 더 진보된 장비”를 갖출 것이라고도 언급했다.
The AI5 chips, along with AI6, which would be fully allocated to Samsung for initial production, are expected to power Tesla’s Full Self-Driving hardware, Optimus humanoid robots and its AI data center infrastructure.
allocate: 배정하다, 할당하다
infrastructure: 인프라, 기반시설
AI5 칩과 함께 초기 물량이 전량 삼성에 배정될 것으로 알려진 AI6 칩은 테슬라의 완전자율주행(FSD) 하드웨어, 옵티머스 휴머노이드 로봇, AI 데이터센터 인프라에 사용될 예정이다.
Analysts predict that external clients like Tesla could help Samsung's foundry business turn profitable in 2026.
시장에서는 테슬라와 같은 외부 고객 확보가 삼성 파운드리의 2026년 흑자 전환을 이끌 수 있다는 전망이 나온다.
"While it secured an order from in-house client [Samsung Electronics] for the Exynos 2600 processor, the pickup in external orders, led by North American clients, is adding momentum, which raises expectations for a return to quarterly profit by 2026," said Ryu Hyung-keun, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
pickup: 증가세, 회복조짐
add momentum: 모멘텀을 더하다
류형근 대신증권 연구원은 “삼성전자 내부 고객인 엑시노스 2600 수주에 더해, 북미 고객을 중심으로 한 외부 주문 증가가 모멘텀을 형성하고 있다”며 “2026년 분기 흑자 전환에 대한 기대가 커지고 있다”고 말했다.
How much of Samsung's initial production capacity will be allocated to Tesla's AI5 and AI6 chips remains unclear, particularly as AI5 fabrication was previously expected to go to TSMC, but Samsung reportedly increased wafer outputs.
output: 생산량
다만 테슬라의 AI5·AI6 칩이 삼성 초기 생산 능력에서 차지하는 비중은 아직 불확실하다. 당초 AI5 생산은 TSMC가 맡을 것으로 예상됐으나, 삼성 측이 웨이퍼 생산량을 늘린 것으로 알려졌다.
Unverified, but expectations mount
Following the Tesla deal, a wave of reports suggested that Samsung is in talks with additional customers, as TSMC’s U.S. capacity remains heavily allocated to existing clients such as Apple and Nvidia. While these discussions remain unconfirmed, they have fueled optimism about Samsung Foundry’s expanding footprint in the United States.
in talks: 협의 중인
capacity: 생산 능력, 물량
fuel optimism: 기대감을 키우다
불확실한 전망에도 기대감 확대
TSMC의 미국 내 생산 물량이 애플과 엔비디아 등 기존 고객에 상당 부분 배정돼 있는 상황에서, 테슬라와 계약 이후 삼성이 추가 고객들과 협상을 진행 중이라는 보도가 잇따르고 있다. 공식적으로 확인된 바는 없지만, 삼성 파운드리의 미국 내 입지 확대에 대한 기대를 키우고 있다.
There has also been market speculation that AMD may place orders for its next-generation EPYC Venice server CPUs with Samsung, according to the Seoul Economic Daily. The reports gained traction after Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with AMD CEO Lisa Su and Elon Musk during his latest U.S. visit in December.
market speculation: 시장의 관측
서울경제는 AMD가 자사의 차세대 서버용 CPU 에픽 베니스를 삼성에 맡길 가능성이 있다고 보도했다. 이는 지난해 12월 이재용 삼성전자 회장이 미국 방문 중 리사 수 AMD 최고경영자(CEO)와 머스크를 만난 이후 시장에서 힘을 받은 관측이다.
The recovery of technological credibility for Samsung Foundry depends on whether Qualcomm, once a key customer, decides to return. Global tech outlets including Wccftech reported in October that Samsung had recently delivered samples of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, produced using its 2-nanometer gate-all-around process.
technological credibility: 기술적 신뢰도
삼성 파운드리의 기술적 신뢰 회복 여부는 한때 핵심 고객이었던 퀄컴이 돌아올지에 달려 있다. IT 전문 매체 더블유씨씨에프테크는 지난해 10월 삼성이 2나노 게이트올어라운드(GAA) 공정으로 제작한 스냅드래곤 8 엘리트 5세대 샘플을 퀄컴에 전달했다고 보도했다.
Passing Qualcomm's internal testing is viewed as a critical opportunity for Samsung to redeem itself after the Korean foundry lost all Qualcomm orders to TSMC due to issues with overheating, yield and power efficiency with its 4-nanometer process in 2021.
internal testing: 내부검증
overheating: 발열
yield: 수율
power efficiency: 전력 효율
퀄컴의 내부 검증을 통과하는 것은 삼성 파운드리가 기술적 신뢰를 회복할 수 있는 결정적 기회로 평가된다. 삼성은 2021년 4나노 공정에서 발생한 발열, 수율, 전력 효율 문제로 퀄컴 물량을 모두 TSMC에 내주었다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
