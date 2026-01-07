'Chimaek,' round two? Hyundai chief pitches additional collabs with Samsung, Nvidia at CES.
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 16:18 Updated: 07 Jan. 2026, 18:08
On the opening day of the world’s largest consumer electronics show held in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Chung visited the Samsung Electronics exhibition at the Wynn Hotel, where he suggested a collaboration involving Hyundai’s MobED platform — a next-generation autonomous mobility robot — and Samsung’s new robotic vacuum.
While watching the 2026 model Bespoke AI Steam vacuum lift a 10-kilogram (22-pound) dumbbell using suction alone, Chung turned to Samsung executives including company President Roh Tae-moon and said, “What if we attach four of these and combine them with MobED? It could stay upright, go anywhere, and offer better control and suction. How about a collaboration?”
MobED, short for Mobile Eccentric Droid, is a four-wheeled platform designed to stay level even on slopes or uneven terrain. It measures 74 centimeters (28.7 inches) wide and 115 centimeters long, and is being developed for logistics and delivery use. Observers speculated that Chung, who has been deeply involved in the platform’s commercialization, may be envisioning an industrial or outdoor cleaning robot based on MobED — or exploring ways to apply vacuum-based adhesion to enhance the robot’s stability.
Later on Tuesday afternoon, Chung held a 30-minute meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, just three months after the two met with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong in Seoul. With Hyundai emphasizing AI integration in its latest New Year’s message, the discussion reportedly centered on physical AI and autonomous driving technologies.
Chung also spoke with Madison Huang, Nvidia’s senior director of product marketing and the daughter of the CEO.
Before visiting Samsung, Chung toured the Hyundai Motor Group, Qualcomm and LG Electronics booths at the Las Vegas Convention Center, underscoring Hyundai’s increasingly active cross-industry engagement strategy during this year’s CES.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)