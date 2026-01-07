China takes lead, Korea left behind as robots become main attraction at CES 2026
LAS VEGAS — From robots dealing blackjack to boxing opponents and running marathons, CES 2026 was a robotics spectacular, with nearly all of the standout innovations coming from Chinese companies.
Contrary to some assumptions, U.S. tensions with China did not keep Chinese firms away from the show. The Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall ended up becoming effectively a showcase for Chinese robotics, with few competitors from other countries making a noticeable mark.
Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics stole attention with its G1 humanoid, decked out in a hat and suit while performing Michael Jackson’s signature moonwalk.
Nearby, a robot dressed in boxing gear demonstrated its fighting prowess, fresh from winning the world’s first martial arts robot championship.
Unitree, known for being the fastest mover in the robotics race in China, recently unveiled its R1 humanoid robot, priced at a $4,900 — a quarter of the estimated $20,000 cost for Tesla’s upcoming humanoid Optimus. Unitree has partnered with e-commerce giant JD.com to open its first robotics store in Beijing, bringing humanoids directly to consumers.
That’s shockingly cheap even compared to Boston Dynamics’ robot dog Spot, with prices starting from $74,500. Its Atlas humanoid, still under development, is expected to exceed $100,000.
Meanwhile, visitors to the Nvidia booth at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas were greeted by AgiBot Innovation’s guiding humanoid, which led attendees to the booth’s starting point with a friendly, “Come follow me.”
AgiBot recently became the world’s first company to ship 5,000 humanoid robots worldwide.
Shenzhen-based UBTech Robotics’ Walker S2 was also on display at the trade show, running tirelessly at speeds of up to 7.2 kilometers per hour (4.47 miles per hour) and capable of swapping its own battery autonomously.
Amid the overwhelming presence of Chinese firms, Korea made a modest showing at the booth of M.AX Alliance, an associations of 1,300 Korean firms and organizations, including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, and backed by Korea's Industry Ministry.
But most of the Korean demonstrations were limited to upper-body or hand movements, falling short compared to Chinese humanoids.
China filed 5,688 humanoid robot patents between 2020 and 2024, vastly outpacing the United States’ 1,483 and Japan’s 1,195, according to Morgan Stanley’s “Humanoid 100” report.
“China is both the world’s largest producer and consumer of robots, strategically deploying them to automate key manufacturing sectors, including electronics, automobiles and industrial machinery,” said the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade in a recent report.
Last year alone, China installed 295,000 new industrial robots, a 7 percent increase from 2024, accounting for 54 percent of global installations.
“It’s shocking how inexpensive China can make the robots," Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter told the Korea JoongAng Daily on the sidelines of the CES 2026. "I don’t really think they’re paying for themselves yet. The Chinese government is subsidizing,” he added.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that humanoids could reach human-level capabilities within the year.
While Nvidia provides AI computing platforms to most of China's big robotics companies, such as AgiBot and Unitree, Korean companies have yet to gain access to these resources.
