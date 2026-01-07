Jensen Huang meets Mercedes, Hyundai chiefs as Nvidia launches Alpamayo AI for self-driving cars
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 12:27
- SARAH CHEA
LAS VEGAS — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang held private meetings with Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at CES 2026 on Tuesday as the tech giant launched Alpamayo, its very first AI for self-driving cars.
Chung’s meeting with Huang came just a day after the surprise announcement, fueling speculation over whether Hyundai may adopt Alpamayo for its own autonomous driving cars.
Despite years of massive investments, Hyundai has yet to produce clear breakthroughs in autonomous driving and is often viewed as lagging behind competitors such as Tesla. The Korean automaker has yet to fully develop Level 2+ autonomous driving technology, a level Tesla has already reached. It has set a goal of deploying Level 2+ capabilities in mass-produced vehicles by the end of 2027.
Hyundai has already signaled closer cooperation with Nvidia, previously announcing plans to source 50,000 of Nvidia’s Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) as part of its self-driving and robotics development.
Mercedes-Benz, by contrast, has taken a more aggressive approach in the field and has become the first automaker to adopt Nvidia’s Alpamayo AI. The first Nvidia AI-powered self-driving vehicle will be Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming CLA, which is scheduled to hit U.S. roads in the first quarter, followed by Europe in the second quarter and Asia in the third quarter.
Alpamayo, a family of open-source AI models that serves as the world's first “thinking and reasoning” autonomous vehicle AI, will introduce vision-language-action, or VLA, models, enabling self-driving systems to interpret visual inputs, reason through complex driving situations and perform precise driving maneuvers. The platform will additionally include large reasoning models, simulation tools for testing rare or dangerous scenarios and open datasets to train AI programs and validate information.
“We open source to everyone, so if a customer would like to use our model that we train, they're welcome to do that,” Huang said during a question-and-answer session with the press and analysts Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.
“We just want to enable the world's autonomous industry. Everything that moves should be autonomous,” he said.
When asked about potential memory shortages, Huang said he is not concerned, as Nvidia is the “first and only consumer of HBM4,” referring to the high bandwidth memory technology.
“We’re not expecting anybody else to be using HBM4 for some time. So we have the benefit of being the primary and the only consumer of HBM4,” Huang said.
“Our demand is so high, every factory, every HBM supplier is gearing up and we're all doing great.”
Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are the two dominant HBM suppliers to Nvidia.
