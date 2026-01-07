Kolmar Korea's Scar Beauty Device wins Best Innovation in Beauty Tech at CES 2026
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 15:41
- CHO YONG-JUN
Kolmar Korea’s Scar Beauty Device won top awards at CES 2026.
The scar treatment and makeup cover device was awarded Best of Innovation in Beauty Tech and was an honoree in the digital health category, according to the CES Innovation Awards.
Kolmar Korea is best known as an original design manufacturer of Korean skincare and beauty products, developing and manufacturing sunscreen and cosmetic items for firms like Beauty of Joseon, Skin1004 and Round Lab.
“In the Beauty Tech category, Scar redefines the role of a beauty device,” the CES Innovation Awards website said.
CES Innovation Awards explained that the device's ability to integrate “AI-powered dermatological analysis, [...] piezoelectric drug and pigment delivery and personalized tone matching into one compact system [...] represents a new paradigm in intelligent, noninvasive skincare.”
The Scar Beauty Device acts as an all-in-one tool for facial scars. Instead of having the user pick a suitable ointment for a scar and apply the product themselves, a smartphone app identifies the location and necessary treatment for the scar using photos and applies the medicine over the blemish. The device can also apply makeup powder that matches the skin tone of the user by mixing 180 different powder colors.
Kolmar Korea said the company will complete development on the product by the end of the first half of 2026 and search for potential partners interested in the technology in the second half.
