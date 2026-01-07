Korean SMEs make inroads in Southeast Asian markets through co-prosperity program
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 16:22
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A growing number of Korean small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are tapping into Southeast Asian markets by teaming up with K-pop idols and influencers, supported by a government-backed program that connects them with the overseas networks of major companies.
At a pop-up store in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Lee Jang-jun of the now-defunct K-pop boy band Golden Child holds up a pair of women’s sandals with a smile, drawing curious glances and laughter from nearby shoppers.
The scene is part of "Idol Store K," a YouTube show produced by SBS Medianet that features K-pop idols and actors promoting products from SMEs in Korea and Vietnam. The program also airs on Korea’s SBS FiL channel and Vietnam’s state-run broadcaster Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television.
Mac Moc, a Korean footwear brand, appeared on the show in 2024 and has leveraged the opportunity to grow its customer base in Southeast Asian markets. The brand joined the show through the co-prosperity program that fosters exchange between large and small businesses, organized by the Korea Foundation for Cooperation of Large & Small Business, Rural Affairs (Kofca).
Mac Moc marketed its products through celebrity-driven YouTube content and live commerce sessions hosted by Vietnamese influencers. In its first year on the show, the company doubled its share of foreign customers and posted 50 million won ($34,500) in overseas sales.
“We joined the co-prosperity program when the Korean market became saturated and we needed to grow abroad,” a company representative said. “We’ve seen steady results, including 46.2 million won in sales from live commerce in Singapore, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian markets.”
The number of success stories among small businesses has increased under the co-prosperity program. It helps SMEs enter foreign markets by leveraging the overseas infrastructure and networks of large companies and public institutions. Participating businesses also receive practical support, including marketing assistance, translation and local market consulting.
Between 2022 and 2025, a total of 3,376 SMEs took part in the co-prosperity program. They entered 37 countries — including the United States, France, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia — and secured a total of 878.3 billion won in exports, including on-site sales and follow-up contracts.
This year, the co-prosperity program focused on two key areas: consumer goods that can be promoted through Korean pop culture content and industrial goods that can leverage the overseas networks of large corporations.
Kofca helped recruit and select lead companies for the co-prosperity program, while those lead companies — typically large firms or public institutions — oversaw project operations and selected the participating SMEs. This approach gave companies more autonomy and allowed them to access tax benefits through the co-prosperity fund. In 2025, 39 large companies and public institutions ran 47 projects, with 1,467 SMEs currently participating.
SBS Medianet, one of the lead companies for the co-prosperity program, has supported small brands through shows such as "Idol Store K" and "Idol ABC Tour," which feature Korean celebrities and foreign influencers introducing products from SMEs to global audiences. The network focused on helping companies with limited marketing budgets and limited promotional channels.
Participating brands, including Mac Moc, also used the intellectual property of the shows to launch on overseas e-commerce platforms and showcase their goods at B2B export fairs. Over the past four years, about 160 SMEs have expanded into Southeast Asia with the help of SBS Medianet.
“It’s a win for the broadcaster as well, since we get to introduce quality Korean products to young people in Southeast Asia who are interested in Korean culture while offering them a new style of entertainment content,” an SBS Medianet representative said. “We’re also expanding our marketing approach with AI-powered, brand-specific video content.”
Kofca emphasized the structural challenges that small businesses face when entering global markets.
"Many small businesses struggle to enter overseas markets due to a lack of information, manpower and local networks,” a Kofca representative said. “We plan to continue helping them expand abroad by using the resources of large companies through the co-prosperity program.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYUNG-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)