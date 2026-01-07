Evolution in the heart of London (KOR)

London was colder than expected, with patches of thin ice lingering along the streets. From my lodgings, I took the underground toward the Natural History Museum. In recent years, London has filled leftover urban spaces with public gardens under the banner of regeneration. The most recent of these opened in July 2024 as a new forecourt garden in front of the museum.The entrance, connected directly to the underground, makes a strong first impression. Visitors pass between towering stone walls, as if moving through a cave toward daylight. At the top, a garden of ferns unfolds, evoking the age when dinosaurs once roamed. This approach belongs to what landscape designers call an “Evolution Garden,” a method that traces plant evolution through spatial arrangement. Plants first appeared around 480 million years ago, when sea levels were at their highest and vegetation began its transition from water to land.The garden is composed mainly of ferns, mosses and stone, alongside displays of massive dinosaur bones. Ferns emerged roughly 300 million years ago, while dinosaurs appeared around 200 million years ago. The scene therefore suggests a moment between 200 million and 66 million years ago, when these forms of life coexisted. The garden does not depict what followed, but 66 million years ago, Earth experienced a mass extinction that wiped out dinosaurs and nearly 80 percent of living species. Spore-bearing plants such as ferns and mosses survived and continue to exist alongside us today.From there, the garden quietly illustrates how plant evolution moved from ferns to flowering plants, eventually shaping environments such as grasslands and forests. An immense sweep of geological time is compressed into a relatively small outdoor space. Evolution gardens are not new, and the Natural History Museum did not invent the concept. Similar displays are often found in the controlled climates of botanical greenhouses.What makes this project notable is that the idea has been brought outdoors into a temperate climate with real winters, where maintenance is more demanding. It also stands as a free public garden in the center of a global city, rather than a ticketed indoor exhibit.런던은 생각보다 훨씬 쌀쌀했다. 거리엔 살얼음도 보였다. 숙소에서 전철을 타고 런던 자연사박물관으로 향했다. 요 몇 년 런던에는 자투리 공간을 이용한 공공정원이 도시재생이라는 이름으로 만들어졌다. 가장 최근에 완료된 정원이 바로 2024년 7월에 문을 연 자연사박물관 앞 정원이었다.전철에서 연결되는 정원의 입구가 인상적이었다. 마치 동굴을 통과해 밖으로 나오는 느낌처럼 양쪽 옆으로 거대한 돌벽을 구성했고, 마침내 올라가면 공룡이 살았던 시절을 보여주는 양치류의 정원이 눈에 들어왔다. 정원 디자인 중에 식물의 진화를 보여주는 기법을 ‘진화의 정원(Evolution Garden)’이라고 한다. 식물의 출현은 약 4억8000만년 전, 지구의 해수면이 가장 높았던 시기로 식물은 이때부터 물속에서 육지로 이동을 시작했다.정원은 고사리·이끼 등의 양치식물과 돌로 구성을 하고 거대한 공룡의 뼈를 전시했다. 양치류가 3억년 전쯤에 출현했고, 2억년 전쯤에 공룡이 나왔으니 이후 이들이 함께했던 2억년에서 6600만년 전, 그 어디쯤의 풍경인 셈이다. 이 정원에서는 보여주지 않았지만 6600만년 전 지구는 생명체 대멸종 사건이 일어난다. 공룡뿐만 아니라 80%의 생명체가 사라졌지만, 고사리와 이끼 등 포자식물이 살아남아 지금까지도 우리와 함께하는 셈이다.식물의 진화는 양치류에서 꽃 피우는 식물로 이어지고, 그것이 초원이나 숲과 같은 환경을 만들어 냈음을 정원은 잘 연출했다. 까마득한 지구의 역사를 작은 정원이 담고 있는 셈이다. 진화의 정원을 런던 자연사박물관에서 처음 시도한 것은 아니다. 하지만 대부분 식물원 온실에나 연출하는 식이었다. 그걸 밖으로 꺼내, 겨울 추위가 있는 온대 기후에서 관리의 어려움을 무릅쓰고 입장료도 필요 없는 도시 한복판 공공의 정원으로 탄생시켰다는 사실에 탄성이 절로 나온다.