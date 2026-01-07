Kospi tops 4,500, but semiconductor mirage warrants caution (KOR)

The Kospi has climbed above the 4,500 mark. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed at 4,525.48, up 67.96 points, or 1.52 percent, from the previous session. A rally that has continued into the opening days of the year has drawn liquidity back into equities, bringing the Lee Jae Myung administration’s pledge of a “Kospi 5,000 era” into clearer view. A buoyant market can bolster confidence among households and firms and add momentum to the economy. It can also ease exchange rate pressures by pulling investment funds back home. Even so, it is difficult to read the surge as evidence of a broad economic recovery. The advance is being powered largely by semiconductors, raising concerns about a so-called semiconductor mirage.Concentration in chipmakers is intensifying. In just three trading sessions this year, Samsung Electronics has surged 15.8 percent and SK hynix 11.5 percent, together far outpacing the index’s 7.3 percent gain. The two stocks now account for more than 35 percent of the Kospi’s total market capitalization, an all-time high. This means the index can rise even when more stocks fall than rise. On Monday, when the Kospi jumped 147 points, more than half of listed shares actually declined.This lopsided rally reflects underlying economic realities. Korea’s exports surpassed $700 billion last year, setting a new record. The feat was driven by a boom in memory demand linked to AI, which lifted semiconductor exports by 22.2 percent year on year. Beyond chips, however, the picture was far less encouraging. Petrochemicals, secondary batteries and steel saw exports fall by 11.4 percent, 11.9 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively. Nine of the country’s 15 major export categories posted negative growth.Strong semiconductor performance is welcome. The risk is overreliance. Excessive concentration can leave both the economy and financial markets structurally vulnerable, while widening gaps between export industries and between exports and domestic demand. Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong recently said that excluding the information technology sector, growth would be limited to about 1.4 percent, well below the central bank’s overall forecast of 1.8 percent. Recovery gaps across sectors, he warned, could widen the disconnect between headline indicators and lived economic conditions, making a K-shaped recovery neither sustainable nor complete.A stock market rally detached from the real economy also risks deepening inequality by widening the divide between asset holders and wage earners. Rather than simply cheering the index’s rise, policymakers should focus on easing excessive concentration and ensuring growth gains spread more evenly across sectors. That will require loosening regulations to foster new industries and pushing ahead with structural reforms so the benefits of growth extend beyond a narrow group of winners.코스피 지수가 4500선을 넘어섰다. 6일 코스피는 전날보다 67.96포인트(1.52%) 오른 4525.48에 거래를 마감했다. 새해 벽두부터 이어진 랠리에 시중 자금이 증시로 몰리면서 이재명 정부가 공약한 ‘코스피 5000시대’도 가시권에 들어왔다. 증시 활황은 경제 주체들의 자신감을 북돋워 우리 경제의 활력을 높인다는 점에서 고무적이다. 또 해외 증시로 빠져나가는 투자 자금이 국내로 돌아오게 해 고환율 시름을 조금은 덜게 하는 긍정적 효과도 있다. 다만 이를 한국 경제 전반이 회복되는 신호로 받아들이긴 어렵다. 사실상 ‘반도체의 독주’가 주가 상승을 이끄는 상황이라 이른바 ‘반도체 착시’에 대한 경계감도 커지는 형국이다.우리 증시의 반도체 쏠림은 가속화하고 있다. 올해 들어 3거래일 사이 삼성전자(15.8%)와 SK하이닉스(11.5%)는 나란히 두 자릿수 상승세를 보이며 지수(7.3%)를 견인하고 있다. 코스피 전체 시가총액에서 두 종목이 차지하는 비중은 35%를 넘어서며 사상 최고치다. 그러니 주가가 오른 종목보다 내려간 종목이 많아도 지수는 오른다. 최근 20일간 상승 종목 수는 하락 종목 수의 80%에 못미쳤다.이런 코스피의 ‘반쪽짜리 상승’은 우리 경제의 현실을 그대로 반영하고 있다. 지난해 우리 수출은 7000억 달러 고지를 넘어서 역대 최대 기록을 다시 썼다. AI(인공지능)발 메모리 수요 폭발에 반도체 수출이 전년 대비 22.2% 급증한 덕이다. 하지만 반도체를 제외한 나머지 주력 산업의 성적표는 처참했다. 석유화학(-11.4%)·2차전지(-11.9%)·철강(-9.0%) 등 주요 15대 품목 중 9개 품목의 수출액이 마이너스를 기록하며 역성장했다.물론 반도체의 선전은 반길 일이다. 문제는 반도체에만 의존하는 쏠림이 우리 경제는 물론 증시도 구조적으로 취약하게 만들 수 있다는 점이다. 이창용 한국은행 총재는 최근 정보기술(IT) 부문을 제외하면 성장률은 1.4%에 그칠 것이라고 밝혔다. 한은의 성장률 전망 1.8%와는 격차가 크다. 이 총재는 “부문 간 회복 격차가 커 체감경기와 괴리가 클 것”이라며 “이러한 ‘K자형 회복’은 결코 지속 가능하고 완전한 회복으로 보기 어려울 것”이라고 경계했다. 여기에 실물경제와 괴리된 증시의 랠리는 주식을 많이 보유한 자산가와 근로소득자 간의 격차를 더욱 키워 구조적 양극화를 심화시킬 수 있다.당국은 증시 랠리에 환호하는 대신 우리 경제의 쏠림을 완화하고, 성장의 온기가 고루 퍼지게 만들 정책을 고민해야 한다. 그러자면 신산업 육성을 위한 규제 완화와 구조개혁의 고삐부터 단단히 죄는 게 무엇보다 중요할 것이다.