 BTS's 'Run BTS' tops Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart four years after release
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 12:24
Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

“Run BTS” (2022) topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart four years after its release in anticipation of the band's new album.
 
The song, a B-side track from the band's anthology album “Proof” (2022), ranked at No. 1 on the chart for the week of Jan. 10. The song had topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 61 regions around the world on Jan. 2.
 

“This is the result of ARMY's voluntary music streaming efforts,” BTS's agency BigHit Music said in a press release. ARMY is the official name for BTS fans.
 
“Fans are expressing their anticipation for the new album by going through the band's previous songs and listening to them,” continued the agency. “BTS's past songs, such as 'Anpanman' from the 2018 album 'Love Yourself: Tear,' have also recently topped music charts.”
 
BTS is set to release its new album on March 20. The band will also disclose the schedules for its new world tour on Jan. 14.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags BTS Billboard album

