Blackpink's Jennie, Stray Kids, Katseye to perform at Governors Ball Music Festival this summer
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 13:11
K-pop acts Jennie of Blackpink and Stray Kids will headline the Governors Ball Music Festival, which will take place from June 5 to 7, festival organizers said on Wednesday.
The Governors Ball is an annual outdoor music festival held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York. Previous headliners include Eminem, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Tyler, The Creator.
Jennie will perform on June 6 and Stray Kids on June 7. Girl group Katseye will also perform at the music festival on June 5.
After starting her solo career in November 2018, Jennie has seen mainstream and critical success with her most recent album “Ruby” (2025) and song “Like Jennie” (2025), which was the most streamed K-pop song on Spotify in the first half of 2025. She performed at Coachella, one of the world’s largest music festivals, last year and is set to headline the Mad Cool Festival in Spain in July this year.
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024). The octet has headlined major international festivals in recent years, including Lollapalooza Paris in July 2023; I-Days in Milan and BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024; and Lollapalooza Chicago in August the same year.
HYBE's multinational girl group Katseye has been gaining traction in the global music market since its debut in 2024. Its most recent release, “Internet Girl,” climbed to No. 6 on Spotify's U.S. rankings.
