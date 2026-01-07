 K-pop entrepreneurs aim to redefine industry with new agencies this year
K-pop entrepreneurs aim to redefine industry with new agencies this year

Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 10:18
MW Entertainment logo [MW ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop entrepreneurs are opening up shop for the new year.
 
Lee Won-min, founder of girl group Oh My Girl's agency WM Entertainment, founded a new agency named MW Entertainment, the newly-formed company said Wednesday.
 

WM Entertainment managed K-pop acts including Oh My Girl, ONF and Lee Chae-yeon since its establishment in 2008.
 
The new company will start with rookie girl group Uspeer. The company will also debut a new boy band.
 
"I will make 2026 a year of new beginnings, using my 30 years of experience and expertise," said CEO Lee. "Please be ready to witness a new K-pop star with not only great music but great skills and great personality."
 
AMA logo [AMA]

Singer and producer Lee Hae-in [AMA]

Singer and producer Lee Hae-in also founded her own K-pop agency named AMA, short for All My Anecdotes, along with Jay Kim, a former board member of Warner Music Korea.
 
It will be an entertainment company that "transcends the boundaries of reality and virtual, local and global," according to the company.
 
Lee Hae-in had proven her capabilities as the creative director for girl group Kiss of Life and project boy band Close Your Eyes. For Close Your Eyes, AMA will continue its partnership through an agreement with the boy band's agency Uncore and its parent company SLL.
 
"We are happy to join the beginning of AMA as it starts its journey with Lee Hae-in and Jay Kim," said Uncore. "We will provide the best care and support for AMA."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags WM Entertainment MW Entertainment Oh My girl B1A4 Uspeer



