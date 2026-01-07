Indie band The Rose's documentary film to open exclusively in CGV theaters
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 20:49
A documentary film about indie rock band The Rose, titled “The Rose: Come Back to Me,” will open exclusively in CGV theaters in Korea on Feb. 14, according to CGV.
The film follows the band’s career from its beginning — when they performed for free on the streets of Hongdae in western Seoul — to now. The documentary features all four members of the band: Kim Woo-sung, Park Do-joon, Lee Ha-joon and Lee Tae-gyeom.
The film placed third in the documentary audience award category at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2025, according to CGV. It was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival in September that same year.
The main trailer includes interviews with the band members, reflecting on their formation and touring experiences.
“Do-joon, Tae-gyeom and Ha-joon were people who fit me perfectly,” Kim said in regard to the group’s early days.
“I was surprised to see fans singing along in Korean,” Park said, recalling the band’s recent performances on major overseas stages, such as Coachella.
The documentary is directed by Eugene Yi, whose previous work includes “Free Chol Soo Lee” (2022).
“Their journey and honesty, the message they deliver and of course their music — all of it led to the exact kind of film I had wanted to make for a long time,” Yi said. “It was an honor to direct this film, and I want to share this story with fans and audiences around the world as soon as possible.”
Producers include Diane Quon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for “Minding the Gap” (2018), and Sanjay M. Sharma and Milan Chakraborty of Marginal MediaWorks, who produced the Tribeca Film Festival jury award-winning documentary “Cypher” (2023).
James Shin of HYBE America and Joe Plummer of Wavelength also participated in production.
The film is scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical release overseas as well, according to CGV.
