Martial law documentary reflecting on Korea's recovery since Dec. 3, 2024, to hit theaters
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 14:38 Updated: 07 Jan. 2026, 15:52
- LIM JEONG-WON
A documentary shedding light on how Korea has recovered since Dec. 3, 2024, the day that former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, will hit theaters on Jan. 22.
“The Light Revolution” documents and reflects on the Korean people's resilience both on the night of and after Yoon's botched martial law attempt, as well as the former president's impeachment.
On Thursday, a special talk — featuring film critics and representatives from the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation — will take place after a screening.
Directed by Jo Eun-seong, “The Light Revolution” was funded by donations from ordinary citizens and was produced and distributed by a council dedicated to the film. The documentary has been receiving positive reviews from viewers who saw it at prescreenings and special events.
Yoon declared an emergency state of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, which lasted about six hours before the National Assembly voted to lift it. He has since been impeached and is standing trial for allegations of insurrection, obstruction of special official duties and abuse of power through obstruction of the exercise of rights.
