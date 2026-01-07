 'The Great Flood' tops Netflix chart for 3rd week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'The Great Flood' tops Netflix chart for 3rd week

Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 09:20
A scene from the Netflix film ″The Great Flood″ [NETFLIX]

A scene from the Netflix film ″The Great Flood″ [NETFLIX]

 
The sci-fi disaster film "The Great Flood" (2025) retained the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week on Netflix's non-English movies chart, the streaming service said Wednesday.
 
Directed by Kim Byung-woo, the Netflix original garnered 11.1 million views for the week ending Jan. 4, more than triple the 3.4 million views of the runner-up "Haq" (2025), an Indian courtroom drama.
 

Related Article

 
"The Great Flood," released Dec. 19, 2025, depicts the struggles of An-na, played by Kim Da-mi, a single mother of a 6-year-old son who suddenly wakes up in the middle of a devastating flood that engulfs her apartment complex and, by extension, the planet. She fights to protect her young son as she navigates the inundated building.

 
Another Netflix original, "Cashero" (2025), featuring Lee Jun-ho as a civil servant with supernatural powers, rose to the top of the platform's weekly non-English series chart with 6.1 million views. Last week, it debuted at No. 2 with 3.8 million views.
 
"Culinary Class Wars: Season 2" (2025-), which topped the chart for the previous two weeks following its Dec. 16, 2025, release, came in at No. 3 with 3.4 million views.
 
The romantic comedy "Dynamite Kiss" (2025), starring Ahn Eun-jin and Jang Ki-yong, secured No. 6 with 1.8 million views. ENA's rom-com "I Dol I" (2025-) came in at No. 8 with 1.5 million views.

Yonhap
tags Korea The Great Flood Netflix film disaster Kim Da-mi

More in Movies

'The Great Flood' tops Netflix chart for 3rd week

Late actor Ahn Sung-ki's son thanks people for loving and mourning his father alongside him

Film industry mourns loss of actor Ahn Sung-ki

Ahn Sung-ki, veteran actor who spent a lifetime in Korean cinema, dies at 74

How 'The Great Flood' climbed Netflix's charts despite negative reviews

Related Stories

How 'The Great Flood' climbed Netflix's charts despite negative reviews

Park Hae-soo, Kim Da-mi to play leads in upcoming Netflix movie 'Deluge'

Loud chants, but poor substance remains

Death toll from floods in Thailand reach 145 as receding waters reveal widespread damage

Posters, teaser images for upcoming film 'Soulmate' revealed

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)