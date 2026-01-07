'The Great Flood' tops Netflix chart for 3rd week

The sci-fi disaster film "The Great Flood" (2025) retained the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive week on Netflix's non-English movies chart, the streaming service said Wednesday.Directed by Kim Byung-woo, the Netflix original garnered 11.1 million views for the week ending Jan. 4, more than triple the 3.4 million views of the runner-up "Haq" (2025), an Indian courtroom drama."The Great Flood," released Dec. 19, 2025, depicts the struggles of An-na, played by Kim Da-mi, a single mother of a 6-year-old son who suddenly wakes up in the middle of a devastating flood that engulfs her apartment complex and, by extension, the planet. She fights to protect her young son as she navigates the inundated building.Another Netflix original, "Cashero" (2025), featuring Lee Jun-ho as a civil servant with supernatural powers, rose to the top of the platform's weekly non-English series chart with 6.1 million views. Last week, it debuted at No. 2 with 3.8 million views."Culinary Class Wars: Season 2" (2025-), which topped the chart for the previous two weeks following its Dec. 16, 2025, release, came in at No. 3 with 3.4 million views.The romantic comedy "Dynamite Kiss" (2025), starring Ahn Eun-jin and Jang Ki-yong, secured No. 6 with 1.8 million views. ENA's rom-com "I Dol I" (2025-) came in at No. 8 with 1.5 million views.Yonhap