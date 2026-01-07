 KimPro becomes most watched YouTube channel in 2025
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 13:03
Cousins Kim Dong-jun and Yu Baek-hap, the showrunners of YouTube channel ″KimPro″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Cousins Kim Dong-jun and Yu Baek-hap, the showrunners of YouTube channel ″KimPro″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The most-watched YouTube channel last year was by a pair of Korean cousins, according to Playboard.
 
The channel, KimPro, achieved 77.5 billion aggregate views last year, becoming the most-viewed Korean channel on YouTube. The channel has 128 million subscribers as of Wednesday.
 

This figure is nearly 16 billion more than the views accumulated by the second-most watched Korean channel, “Double Date.” It also more than doubles the 38.1 billion annual views of “Mr. Beast,” the world's most subscribed YouTuber with approximately 460 million subscribers.
 
“KimPro” was launched in August 2022 by Kim Dong-jun, a former concert organizer. Kim collaborated with his cousin and influencer Yu Baek-hap to grow the channel. They post a variety of content, including mukbang, challenges and skits.
 
“KimPro” is known to have a higher proportion of international subscribers than domestic subscribers, and is particularly popular with English-speaking and Asian viewers. Some of the most viewed videos on the channel center on interviews with celebrities, behind-the-scenes takes on filming mukbang and cooking content.
 
The channel’s estimated daily revenue is 470 million won ($324,630) with an annual income of 172.2 billion won, according to online marketing analysis site Noxinfluencer.
 
“We will continue to develop and reward you with good content in the new year,” the channel producers wrote on its YouTube bulletin.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
