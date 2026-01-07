 Acting U.S. ambassador leaves post in South Korea for possible new role: Sources
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Acting U.S. ambassador leaves post in South Korea for possible new role: Sources

Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 11:15
U.S. Ambassador to Korea Kevin Kim, right, shakes hands with Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Dec. 5, 2025. [YONHAP]

U.S. Ambassador to Korea Kevin Kim, right, shakes hands with Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on Dec. 5, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim has left his post in Seoul and returned to the United States, amid expectations he may be assigned a new role in the Trump administration related to Korea issues, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.
 
Kim's unexpected departure came just about two months after he took up the post as charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul in October last year.
 

Related Article

 
Kim took on the top embassy position in an acting capacity to fill a prolonged vacancy after former U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Philip Goldberg left the post following the launch of the second Trump administration.
 
Kim recently informed Seoul officials he was leaving his post, according to multiple diplomatic sources. He reportedly returned to the U.S. around Christmas.
 
Jim Heller, deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, is expected to serve as charge d'affaires until a new ambassador is appointed.
 
Sources say that Kim could be tapped for a new role handling Korea-related issues, possibly a position tasked with implementing the summit agreements reached between the allies on security and other matters, or dealing with North Korea issues.
 
Before his posting in Seoul, Kim served as U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for China, Japan, Korea, Mongolia and Taiwan at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Yonhap
tags U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim Jim Heller

More in Diplomacy

Acting U.S. ambassador leaves post in South Korea for possible new role: Sources

Lee to visit former site of Korea's provisional government in Shanghai

Lee, Xi discuss lifting of Thaad-era restrictions, black bean noodles and panda loans in Korea-China summit

Lee-Xi summit good form, little function as Beijing appears to lean on Seoul

Lee calls to eliminate ‘misunderstandings,’ improve public sentiment between Korea, China

Related Stories

Crooks to move from Pyongyang to Seoul

Approval of nuclear subs for Korea reflects 'evolving' Yellow Sea challenges: U.S. top envoy

U.S. official dismisses concerns over 'Korea passing' if North Korea talks resume under Trump

Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul leaving post this week, embassy says

It’s going to be fun being the away team and playing villain, says U.S. Team captain Jim Furyk
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)