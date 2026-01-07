Acting U.S. ambassador leaves post in South Korea for possible new role: Sources

Acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim has left his post in Seoul and returned to the United States, amid expectations he may be assigned a new role in the Trump administration related to Korea issues, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.Kim's unexpected departure came just about two months after he took up the post as charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul in October last year.Kim took on the top embassy position in an acting capacity to fill a prolonged vacancy after former U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Philip Goldberg left the post following the launch of the second Trump administration.Kim recently informed Seoul officials he was leaving his post, according to multiple diplomatic sources. He reportedly returned to the U.S. around Christmas.Jim Heller, deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, is expected to serve as charge d'affaires until a new ambassador is appointed.Sources say that Kim could be tapped for a new role handling Korea-related issues, possibly a position tasked with implementing the summit agreements reached between the allies on security and other matters, or dealing with North Korea issues.Before his posting in Seoul, Kim served as U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for China, Japan, Korea, Mongolia and Taiwan at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.Yonhap