Lee calls to eliminate ‘misunderstandings,’ improve public sentiment between Korea, China

Lee-Xi summit good form, little function as Beijing appears to lean on Seoul

Lee, Xi discuss lifting of Thaad-era restrictions, black bean noodles and panda loans in Korea-China summit

Lee to visit former site of Korea's provisional government in Shanghai

Related Stories

Lee says no change in Korea's position to respect 'one-China' policy

Lee says summit with China's Xi put bilateral ties back on track

Xi congratulates Lee on election win as Beijing cautiously hopes for thawing ties

Lee calls China an 'important partner' for Korean Peninsula peace, promises new ‘starting point’ in bilateral ties

President Lee departs for four-day, two-city state visit to China