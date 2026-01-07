Potential Lee-Takaichi summit could be 'catalyst' for stronger bilateral ties: envoy

A potential summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to have a meaningful impact for the development of bilateral relations, Korea's top envoy to Japan said Wednesday.Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk made the remarks at a press conference, as Seoul and Tokyo have been reportedly making arrangements for a possible summit between Lee and Takaichi in the Japanese prefecture of Nara this month.“I believe it carries great significance for the development of ties between Korea and Japan if President Lee visits Nara and holds a summit meeting,” the envoy said.Noting that last year marked the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries, he stressed that this year “represents the first step toward another 60 years.”He further expressed anticipation that Lee's visit to Japan early this year, if realized, could serve as a “catalyst” to advance cooperation between the two countries.During his first summit meeting with Takaichi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in November 2025, Lee suggested holding their next talks in Takaichi's hometown Nara.Yonhap